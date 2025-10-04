‘Not a dull ride’ – Cardiff boss reacts to thrilling 4-3 victory against Orient

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy was happy with his side’s thrilling 4-3 win against Leyton Orient, but not so pleased with some of his side’s defending, which he felt put them under undue pressure.

“If that is a sign of things to come at Cardiff City Stadium then it’s not going to be a dull ride,” said Barry-Murphy. “I felt strongly throughout the first half that we misinterpreted what we needed from the game.

“We played a lot of short passes near our goal and put ourselves under a lot of pressure against a team that we’d identified as being aggressive in their press. We conceded a record number of turnovers since we’ve been together.

“That led to Aaron Connolly going through to score and it was pretty high-risk stuff from us when it didn’t need to be. We didn’t interpret how to get the ball forward more quickly and how to play longer passes.

“The overriding feeling is one of immense pride from the second half. It’s a difficult experience when you give away goals like we did.

“Their second goal was crazy with multiple ricochets and deflections. That was down to some anxiety in our game.

“You saw us at our most dangerous when we flooded forward and attacked in wide areas. There are a lot of things we can learn defensively.”

Meanwhile, Bluebirds’ goal ace Callum Robinson hopes Cardiff can “kick on again after the international break” after he made it five goals in six games with a brace in a thrilling 4-3 win against Leyton Orient.

Robinson side-footed the winning goal in the 71st minute as two in as many minutes by the Bluebirds ensured they avoided three consecutive home losses and moved them up to third in League One.

“We had to get back on track after losing to Bradford and Burton and get our home form back to where it was. Hopefully we can kick on again after the international break,” said Republic of Ireland international Robinson.

“We had a tricky 10-15 minutes from the start of the second half and the younger lads will learn a lot from these moments throughout the season.”

Orient manager Richie Wellens was upset his side had not taken all three points after dominating long periods of the game and leading 3-2 after 62 minutes.

“They had five shots on target and scored with four of them. I don’t really know what to say because I thought we were the better team by a mile,” said Wellens.

“If we’d have walked away having scored eight or nine goals I don’t think they could have had any complaints. They have good players at the top end of the pitch, but the goals were so poor.

“They’ve got away with one today and no other team will come here and have 26 shots on goal and have more ball than them. That’s what leaves a sour taste in the mouth.”