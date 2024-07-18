Not possible to scrap two-child benefit cap because of economy, minister says

Abolishing the two-child benefit cap is not currently possible because of the economic circumstances, a UK Labour minister has said.

Labour has faced consistent pressure to scrap the limit since before the election, from charities and its own backbenchers.

Calls to abolish the two-child limit come against a background of rising child poverty, with more than four million children now living in low-income households.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell pointed to Labour’s proposals for a ministerial taskforce, aimed at establishing a child poverty strategy, when challenged over the cap.

Unacceptable

During business questions on Thursday, Labour backbencher Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside) said: “Forty-seven per cent of children in my Liverpool Riverside constituency are living in poverty.

“That’s nearly one in two children and I’m sure the Leader of the House will agree with me that that is unacceptable.

“And while I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday for the taskforce, it did not mention the removal of a two child cap.”

Ms Powell said she understands this is “an issue very close to her heart”.

She added: “As an incoming Labour Government, we are absolutely committed to tackling child poverty and all the root causes of child poverty, which is why the Prime Minister announced the Government taskforce looking at these matters yesterday.

“We were clear in our manifesto that the economic circumstances do not currently allow for us to abolish the cap.

“Economic stability is the single biggest thing we can do to ensure that children don’t fall into poverty, because when the economy crashes, it’s the poorest in society who pay the heaviest price.”

