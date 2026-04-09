Not smiling now: Drug dealer’s ‘Turkey teeth’ selfie leads to jail

Two men from Rhondda were jailed on Thursday, April 9, for supplying class A drugs and cannabis.

Coran Davies, 23, of Porth, was arrested after officers used retrospective facial recognition technology on an image he’d sent to his drug dealer friend’s phone.

The image was of him on a dentist’s chair, having just had treatment for new teeth in Turkey and further messages referenced supplying cocaine and cannabis.

Little did he know, his friend’s phone was already being analysed by detectives as part of an ongoing investigation.

Back on September 25, officers had carried out a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Treherbert where they found an ounce of cocaine, cannabis and other drugs paraphernalia.

Months later, on March 7, 2025, plain clothed officers spotted Davies driving through Tonypandy in a black Ford Fiesta and they arrested him.

Dale Howell, 25, also of Porth, was a passenger in the car – he was also arrested.

Both were searched and found to be in possession of cocaine, cannabis and thousands of pounds in cash.

They pleaded guilty to drugs offences and acquiring criminal property, namely money, and appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday, April 9, to be sentenced.

Coran Davies was jailed for 48 months and Dale Howell was jailed for 36 months.