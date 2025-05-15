Notable Welsh figures’ graves overgrown and ‘abandoned’ in forgotten cemetery

Emily Price

Calls have been made for a council to urgently tidy up a crumbling and overgrown graveyard, which is the final resting place of several notable Welsh figures.

Aberffrwd Cemetery was the first public cemetery in Mountain Ash with the first burial taking place there in 1866.

It was officially closed in 1991, meaning that no new plots were available – but it remained open for burials in family plots.

However, Rhondda Cynon Taff (RCT) Council padlocked the cemetery around ten years ago and it was left for the undergrowth to completely take over with some of the stones now no longer visible.

The cemetery is the final resting place of several historic figures that left their mark on Wales – most notably the teacher who helped to propel Richard Burton to fame.

Philip Henry Burton inspired and encouraged the legendary actor – even becoming his legal guardian and lending him his name.

He was played by Bafta winner Toby Jones in the recently released film ‘Mr Burton’ which documented the metamorphosis of Welsh schoolboy Richard Jenkins into Hollywood star – Richard Burton.

Philip Henry Burton died in 1995 at the age of 90 in Florida and was cremated there.

But his ashes were flown back to Wales and interred with his parents – Henry and Emma Burton.

His grave has since been left to deteriorate and become completely overgrown.

Rhondda resident Geraint Lewis recently tended to Philip Burton’s grave, cutting back the overgrowing brambles to allow the stone’s inscription to be made visible again.

He said: “I have been agitating for the council to look after this cemetery for years. I recently spent over an hour cutting brambles away from Burton’s grave.

“I remember being shown the grave of this famous son of Mountain Ash by my grandfather.

“It was gleaming white with bright white stones on the base of the grave back then – but now the undergrowth has completely taken over.

“I have posted on Facebook about the state of the graveyard on two occasions over the last three years or so and it has become plain that people are very upset by the cemetery’s abandonment.”

Aberffrwd Cemetery also contains the grave of Lord Aberdare, Henry Austin Bruce – a British Liberal Party politician, who served in government most notably as Home Secretary between 1868 and 1873.

The 1st Baron of Aberdare was an important influencer of progressive moves towards increased provision of public services for working people during the latter half of the 19th century.

He was elected the first President of the University College of South Wales and Monmouthshire following its foundation in 1883 and also served as President of University College, Aberystwyth, from 1875 to 1895.

Lord Aberdare spoke Welsh and translated poems of Taliesin ab Iolo and Owen Gruffydd.

In recognition of his contribution to Welsh education, he was elected Chancellor of the University of Wales – but died only a fortnight after his election in 1895.

A large statue of Lord Aberdare stands in Cardiff – recognising the important role he played in developing university education in Wales.

He is buried at his large family plot at the now closed Aberffrwd Cemetery.

Just a stones throw from Lord Aberdare’s plot marks the final resting place of mining engineer John Nixon.

The Durham engineer was an influential figure in the development of the south Wales coalfield and export business.

He successfully developed several collieries in south Wales with much of his success due to his improvements in the art of mining.

Nixon invented a machine known as ‘Billy Fairplay’ for measuring accurately the proportion between large coal and small.

He also contributed practical schemes including improvements to cranes used on the Glamorganshire Canal as well as improvements in underground ventilators and winding machinery.

He died in London, on 3 June 1899 but was brought to south Wales where he was buried in Aberffrwd Cemetery.

There are also six Commonwealth War Grave Commission graves from WW1 at the site as well as six or seven victims of the 1894 Albion Colliery explosion which killed 290 men and boys.

Rhondda resident Geraint Lewis said: “These people gave their lives in one way or another for this country, I think there is a common feeling in the town that those interred, and the town itself deserve better.

“I contacted RCT Bereavement Services several years ago without receiving even a cursory reply.

“I expect any reply will be about safety, yet if they had not wilfully neglected the place in the first instance, this would not be the case.

“I remember only in the early 2000s the cemetery had well kept lawns and well controlled trees.

“Sadly, now it was very difficult to walk a few feet without being ripped to shreds.

“RCT council have been very keen on telling everybody how proactive they are in relation to heritage, yet they have left a cemetery which is head and tail above most others in the borough in terms of historical interest and value.

“I do wonder if this cemetery was in Aberdare or Pontypridd would it have been left to rot in such a way.”

A spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: “ Aberffrwd Cemetery has been closed to the public due to the unsafe condition of private graves.

Access is both poor and hazardous due to the ground condition and dilapidated memorials in the vicinity. The presence of gothic monuments within the cemetery poses a significant risk to both staff and visitors, which led to the decision to restrict general access.

“ The Council appreciates the sensitivities around this matter and offer the option for members of the public who wish to visit a specific grave or memorial to make an appointment. Upon request, we will clear a route ensuring safe access for them, and recent work has been completed to facilitate this.

“ People are advised against climbing the boundary wall to access the cemetery which poses a significant risk both to individuals and to the condition of the wall.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

