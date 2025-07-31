Notorious Welsh far-right figure running Reform supporters’ Facebook group

Martin Shipton

An anti–fascist campaign group has identified a notorious far-right activist as the organiser of a Reform UK supporters’ network in Swansea.

Convicted fraudster Dan Morgan runs the so-called Voice of Wales video blog with Stan Robinson, who has a long association with hard right activism and stood in last year’s general election as UKIP’s candidate in Llanelli.

In 2023 Morgan was given a six months jail sentence suspended for 12 months for his part in a call-centre scam that involved tricking people into believing they were due substantial PPI refunds. Many of the victims, who were duped into paying £550, were elderly and vulnerable.

Dewi Draig

Far Right Watch Wales, an anti–fascist group that monitors the activities of the far right in Wales, has revealed that Morgan has been using the pseudonym Dewi Draig to run a “Reform Swansea supporters” Facebook group.

The group’s post continues: “Other group members include longtime Swansea based VoW flunkey Peter May, former UKIP organiser (and Elvis impersonator) Paul Campbell and former Wales organiser of the neo-fascist For Britain Movement – and ex policeman – Stephen Harry.

“While former Wales BNP organiser Roger Phillips and Joe Marsh, a convicted thug and Wales organiser of the Holocaust denying neo nazi group Patriotic Alternative, have been involved in the ‘Wales needs Reform’ stunts carried out on bridges in Swansea and Llanelli. “Requests for Reform in Wales to publicly disown this group and the stunts on bridges have alas been met by Radio Silence from the party. Indeed one local Reform activist in Swansea is a member of Dan Morgan’s phoney Reform ‘supporters’ group and is even asking people there to put themselves forward as candidates for Reform in local elections and in next year’s Senedd election”

BNP

In a previous post in early July, Far Right Watch Wales wrote: “Earlier this year we wrote that evidence had emerged that individuals involved with fascist and neo nazi groups – Roger Phillips and Joe Marsh – had campaigned for Reform in Wales during last year’s general election. Phillips was at one time an organiser for the fascist BNP in Wales (and a close ally of leader Nick Griffin) while Marsh – who has convictions for serious violence – is Wales’ organiser of the neo nazi holocaust denying group Patriotic Alternative and was the leading figure in the ‘Welsh division’ of Tommy Robinson’s English Defence League. Phillips and Marsh also featured prominently in an undercover BBC Wales report on far right activities in Wales last year.”

Referring to Dan Morgan, the post continued: “Having been banned by Facebook moderators on numerous occasions in the past, Morgan now hides behind a number of fake profiles, with one of these being “Dewi Draig’.

“When challenged in January by Welsh news service Nation Cymru about Phillips and Marsh campaigning for Reform in last year’s UK general election a Reform Wales spokesperson said: “These people have no affiliation to Reform UK and have never been members of the party. We strongly condemn racism, antisemitism and abuse in any form”. (3). Following these newest and shocking revelations it goes without saying that Reform in Wales need to issue another such statement – clarifying that none of these individuals are members of Reform and that they and any other far right individuals and groups are not wanted anywhere near the party.

“It should be of real concern to the party in Wales and leader Nigel Farage, who has been attempting to distance the party from far right activists like Tommy Robinson, that a neo fascist who was recorded saying he intended to buy a pump action shotgun to “defend himself against migrants” , a member of a neo nazi group with convictions for serious violence and a convicted fraudster who is also the co-leader of a far right right hate group are very publicly positioning themselves as Reform supporters in Wales.”

Morgan and Robinson welcomed “Tommy Robinson” when he visited Wales and visited him in Spain when he was a fugitive from British justice.

We asked Reform to comment.

Official channels

A Reform spokesperson said: “Reform UK does not have control over content posted on unofficial pages and is not aware of the individuals responsible for such posts. We encourage all supporters and members of the public to follow our official channels for accurate information and updates.”

A Llanelli Labour source said: “It’s worth noting that this is the first time Reform has acknowledged the existence of the supporters’ group in Swansea. It’s interesting that they don’t offer a word of criticism of Morgan, who is notorious in Swansea and Llanelli. Reform should have been pro-active in denouncing Morgan if they really didn’t want to be associated with him.

“We believe that when people see the sometimes blurred connection between Morgan, the Voice of Wales, ‘Tommy Robinson’ and Reform, the support for Reform will begin to crumble. None of them have the interests of ordinary people at heart.

“Morgan’s despicable involvement in a major fraud aimed at depriving vulnerable people of their money will be seen as indicative of the kind of man he is.

“Voice of Wales have claimed credit for stopping the conversion of the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli into accommodation for asylum seekers, but the thuggish behaviour of far right activists was responsible for running up a policing bill of £500,000. It was the more measured arguments of mainstream politicians and a well-organised residents’ campaign that demonstrated to the Home Office that the site was not appropriate.”

