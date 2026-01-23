‘Now is the time to devolve policing to Wales,’ say Plaid Cymru

Ella Groves

The Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader has said that the UK Government’s planned overhaul of policing makes this a “critical moment” to devolve policing and justice powers to Wales.

Set to announce plans for police reform next week, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to pledge to cut the number of forces down from its current level of 43 with the creation of “mega-forces.”

These new larger forces are likely to focus on tackling serious crime and responding to major incidents.

Plans for new Local Policing Areas, with local officers focusing on neighbourhood policing, are also expected to be announced.

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP, criticised these reported changes saying it is “once again” an example of major decisions affecting Welsh communities being made without Welsh democratic consent.

There are currently four territorial police forces in Wales – South Wales Police, Gwent Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and North Wales Police. But under the new UK Government proposals these forces could be merged.

Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The proposed reorganisation of policing in Wales is being driven from Westminster, with little regard for Wales’ geography, communities, language or social needs. Decisions that will fundamentally reshape public services in Wales are once again being taken without Wales having the power to decide for itself.

“If policing structures in Wales are to change, those decisions must be made in Wales, by institutions accountable to the people of Wales. A one-size-fits-all approach imposed from Westminster risks weakening local accountability and distancing policing from the communities it serves.

“Health, housing, local government, youth services and mental health support are already devolved. Keeping policing and justice outside Welsh control undermines joined-up policymaking and leaves Wales responsible for outcomes without the powers needed to deliver them.

“If Labour is serious about better outcomes for communities, it should finally listen to the evidence compiled by three independent commissions since 2011 and devolve policing and justice in full to Wales. That is the only way to ensure reforms deliver a better functioning justice system and strengthen democratic accountability.”

The UK Government were contacted for comment but did not respond.