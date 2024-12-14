NRW assess impact of Storm Darragh on woodland estate

As the nation continues to recover from the significant impacts of Storm Darragh’s 90mph winds and rainfall, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is continuing the challenging task of assessing the damage to its forests and nature reserves.

NRW’s land managers have been working to assess the damage to the land, prioritising clearing trees from forest roads that have blocked forest resident access to their homes, and enabling emergency services and utilities to restore power and services to the public.

Significant impact

Early indications are that the impact on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate is significant with large areas of trees fallen in widespread areas across Wales.

Many kilometres of forest roads, walking trails and mountain bike routes are obstructed by fallen trees and branches and it will take time to clear them.

While this important work to restore access to trails continues, people are currently advised not to travel to NRW’s forests and reserves. While visitor centres are re-opening following the storm, people should check NRW’s website before planning a visit as car parks and other facilities may need to be closed at short notice as recovery operations continue.

Closures

The recovery work will focus on making sure trails and forest roads are accessible. Visitors should follow any instructions given by signs or local staff, including any trail diversions or closures and beware of the dangers of falling trees and branches.

Gavin Bown, Head of Operations Mid Wales for NRW, said: “Storm Darragh impacted communities right across Wales, with thousands of homes experiencing power cuts, and communities impacted by fallen trees and flooding. Our sympathies go out to those affected.

“The storm has taken a significant toll on the land in our care as well. A huge amount of work went into preparing for and responding to Storm Darragh, and the improved weather this week has allowed us to start the long road to recovery.

Advice

Gavin added: “We’re inspecting our sites to assess the damage, and our land managers and contractors are prioritising work to clear blocked roads and trails.

“But this will take some time. The impacts we have seen will likely affect planned forest and harvesting operations for years to come.

“While we’re undertaking that important work to get your trails back to normal, those who use them for recreation are advised not to travel to our sites at this time.

“We are providing the latest information about the status of specific sites and trails on our website, and on our social media channels. You should always follow any instructions given by signs or local staff including any trail diversions or closures, and beware of the danger of falling trees or branches.”

Information about closures or diversion at NRW’s visitor centres, forests and nature reserves can be found on the Place to Visit page.

