NRW backs creation of Wales’ fourth National Park as Glyndŵr proposal moves to ministers

A major milestone in plans to create Wales’ fourth National Park has been reached after the board of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) voted to back the designation of the Glyndŵr National Park.

Meeting on Monday (12 January), board members agreed to make the formal Designation Order following three years of assessments, surveys and consultations on whether the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape should be elevated to full National Park status.

The Welsh Government will now launch a further Public Notice period before ultimately deciding whether to approve the new park – the first in Wales since the then Brecon Beacons was designated more than six decades ago.

Public input

The Welsh Government tasked NRW with gathering evidence and applying statutory legal tests – including natural beauty, opportunities for recreation and public enjoyment, and geographic coherence.

NRW’s work has included boundary mapping, habitat studies, visitor data analysis, and public engagement stretching back to 2023, followed by a consultation in 2024 and a statutory consultation last year.

The designation would encompass the area currently protected as the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape — formerly an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty — which stretches from near Mold to Llangollen and includes Moel Famau, Horseshoe Falls, Castell Dinas Brân and Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

NRW confirmed it had received strong public backing alongside concerns from some residents, landowners and statutory consultees including several local authorities.

Despite this, NRW said the area meets all legal criteria for designation.

Evidence

Neil Sachdev, Chair of NRW, said board members had considered all evidence and arguments before approving the Order.

“We have assessed the evidence and opinions as part of the consultation and applied statutory tests relating to natural beauty, geographical features and opportunities for more sustainable tourism,” he said.

“Our Board was satisfied that the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, and its boundary, meet the statutory requirement for designation.”

Mr Sachdev stressed that NRW understood the mixed reaction to the proposals and said Welsh ministers would now take all views into account.

“We recognise the range of feedback expressed to date and want to reassure communities that all representations, including support and objections, will be provided to the Welsh Government to assist with their final decision.”

Formal comments

Under the legislation governing National Park creation, NRW must now open a Public Notice period.

From 16 January to 15 February, residents, landowners, businesses and visitors will be able to submit final formal comments, with documents available online and in public buildings across north-east Wales.

When the notice period closes, NRW will forward the full evidence pack and consultation record to the Welsh Government. Ministers will then consider whether to confirm or reject the creation of the new park, taking into account NRW’s technical assessment as well as broader issues such as farming, tourism, infrastructure and funding.

If approved, Glyndŵr National Park would join Eryri, Pembrokeshire Coast and Bannau Brycheiniog as Wales’ fourth National Park.