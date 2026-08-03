NRW completes repairs to mid Wales flood defence wall

Essential repairs to a flood defence wall in mid Wales have been completed ahead of the autumn and winter flood season.A programme of essential maintenance work at the Glasbury flood defence wall followed the removal of a willow tree earlier this year, when engineers confirmed it had weakened the structure and increased flood risk to nearby homes.

The completed repairs have restored the integrity of the flood defence and will help ensure it continues to reduce flood risk to properties in the village for years to come.

Ryan Griffiths, Senior Engineer at NRW, said: “We’re pleased to have completed these repairs successfully.

“Completing maintenance projects like this during the summer helps ensure our flood defences are in the best possible condition ahead of autumn and winter, when storms and flooding can place greater pressure on these assets.

“I’d like to thank local residents and road users for their patience and understanding while the work was carried out.”

The flood wall and its foundations were exposed to allow repair works to take place. Imported clay was then compacted around the wall and foundations to create an impermeable layer, helping to prevent water passing through the structure, improving its long-term resilience.

Topsoil has been reinstated, the area re-seeded with grass cover, and the access road to the site has also been improved and resurfaced.

The repairs form part of NRW’s ongoing programme of work to maintain and improve flood risk management assets across Wales, helping to minimise the impact of flooding on communities and improve resilience ahead of periods of severe weather.

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