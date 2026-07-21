NRW highlights river improvements and peatland restoration in annual report

Nation.Cymru Staff

Natural Resources Wales says more than 400 kilometres of rivers were improved last year as it published a new report highlighting its environmental work across Wales.

Taking a new approach to annual reporting, NRW unveiled the review on 20 July 2026 at the Royal Welsh Show, highlighting the outcomes being achieved and the impact their work is having on communities, the economy, and the environment, rather than focusing on organisational activity.

The report says NRW responded to major incidents, carried out environmental regulation, worked to protect communities from flooding, restored habitats and secured investment for future environmental projects.

Highlights include:

404 kilometres of rivers improved across Wales.

Over 600 hectares of peatland restored, exceeding NRW’s annual target and helping tackle climate change.

98% of Welsh bathing waters meeting environmental standards.

598 hectares of habitat managed for species recovery, supporting some of Wales’ most threatened wildlife

More than 10,500 environmental incidents responded to during the year.

Enforcement action taken against more than 1,250 organisations and individuals, including around 80 prosecutions.

£43.5 million generated through commercial activities, supporting NRW’s work.

559,000 tonnes of certified timber supplied from the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, supporting jobs and the rural economy.

The launch was marked by a panel discussion featuring the Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd MS, NRW Chair Neil Sachdev and Chief Executive Ceri Davies.

The discussion focused on how Welsh Government and NRW are working together to tackle the nature and climate emergencies while delivering practical results across Wales.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “Healthy rivers, seas, soils and ecosystems are fundamental to good public health, thriving communities and long-term prosperity for people in Wales.

“NRW plays a vital role in protecting our communities, restoring nature, and supporting sustainable growth. This report shows the real difference that focused environmental action is making right across Wales.

“The task ahead is significant, but by working in partnership we can build a Wales that is greener, more resilient and better prepared for the future.”

Speaking at the launch, Neil Sachdev, Chair of Natural Resources Wales, said: “Wales faces significant environmental challenges, but we should also recognise the progress being made. It is particularly fitting to launch this report at the Royal Welsh Show, which brings together many of the people and sectors that play such an important role in shaping Wales’ environmental future.

“Across NRW I see a passionate and dedicated workforce, working every day to protect communities, improve the environment and support sustainable growth.

“This report is about impact. It shows not just what we do, but the difference we make. From restoring our rivers and reducing the risk of flooding to our homes and businesses, to supporting nature recovery and securing investment for environmental improvements, it demonstrates the value our teams deliver for Wales.”

Ceri Davies, Chief Executive of Natural Resources Wales, added: “This new report gives a clearer picture of the outcomes we’re delivering and the value we create for the people, places and nature of Wales. It shows the progress being made across Wales, but it is also honest about the challenges ahead and the collective effort that will be needed to secure long-term recovery for nature and build resilience for future generations.

“Using insights from our State of Natural Resources Report, we’ve used SoNaRR alerts throughout the report to provide important context on the challenges facing Wales, including nature loss, pressures on water quality and increasing climate risks.

“They remind us that while progress is being made, the scale of the challenge remains significant and continued action is needed at pace and at scale across Wales.”

NRW emphasised that the launch at the Royal Welsh Show highlights the vital role that farmers, land managers, businesses, communities and environmental organisations play in Wales’ future.

They hope that the report showcases what can be achieved through partnership and highlights the shared action needed to restore nature, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, and support thriving rural communities.

The full Annual Report and Accounts 2025-26 is available on the Natural Resources Wales website.

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