NRW issues advice ahead of Storm Darragh ‘danger to life’ warning

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued advice ahead of a rare red storm warning which is expected to bring flooding and danger to life winds on Saturday.

The Welsh Government’s environmental regulator has warned people to be vigilant and prepare as Storm Darragh is set to have a “significant impact” in Wales.

While most of Wales will see heavy rainfall and could see flood impacts, significant flooding is possible in areas of south Wales tomorrow and into Sunday.

Saturated

While rainfall totals are not expected to be as high as those experienced during Storm Bert, further heavy rain experienced in Wales this week means the ground is very saturated and rivers could rise quickly.

Some rivers will also contain debris yet to be removed following Storm Bert which could heighten flood risk.

An amber warning for rain is in place for southern parts of Wales from 3am – 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office has also issued a red warning for winds spanning the western and southern Wales coastline from 3am-11am Saturday with an amber warning for wind in place from 1am until 9pm Saturday.

Flooding

All of NRW’s visitor centres, woodlands, trails and car parks will be closed on Saturday due to the risk to public safety.

While coastal flood impacts are not currently expected, NRW is urging people to keep away from seafronts and promenades due to the risks posed by the expected large waves triggered by the storm force winds.

People are being urged to consider any steps they may need to take now to be prepared.

Register for NRW’s free flood warning service here or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Check the flood warning pages on NRW’s website for local Flood Alerts and Flood Warnings. These pages are updated every 15mins.

Think about how you can prepare your home and business now.

Move valuables and vehicles to a higher location and think about packing a flood kit.

Defences

NRW officers have been out in communities across Wales, preparing sites and checking and making repairs to any flood defences impacted by Storm Bert to make sure they are ready to reduce any future flood risk.

Teams have also been working alongside the Flood Forecasting Centre and local authorities to prepare for this storm, monitoring forecasts and rainfall predictions and providing updates as confidence in the forecasts grows.

Flood alerts and warning will be issued by NRW as rivers reach trigger levels.

Becky Favager, Duty Tactical Manager Wales at Natural Resources Wales said: “Storm Darragh is expected to have a significant impact in Wales. With rivers already swollen and with the ground so wet, we expect to see many flood alerts and warnings issued if rivers reach trigger levels during Storm Darragh.

“With red and amber wind weather warnings in place for large swathes of Wales for tomorrow, we’re closing all our visitor centres, woodlands, reserves and car parks for visitor safety.

“We’re also urging people to keep away from seafronts and promenades, as large waves could easily sweep people off their feet.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.

“Our teams have been working around the clock over recent days and weeks, doing all they can to reduce the risk for communities and checking defences are in good working order following Storm Bert and ahead of Darragh’s arrival.

“If there is flooding we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe. We want to remind people to keep away from riverbanks and seafronts and do not to drive or walk through flood waters as you don’t know what lies beneath.

“Keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit our website for latest information on the flood warnings. You can find practical advice on flooding on our website too.”

Care

The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has warned that there may be very significant impacts from Storm Darragh and urged people to take extreme care this weekend.

He said: “Red warnings are issued when there is a potential threat to life, and therefore it is essential that people in Wales heed the warnings and take very great care if they are travelling on Saturday.

“Welsh local authorities, emergency services and Natural Resources Wales have activated their preparedness structures in readiness for Storm Darragh. I urge people to make sure they are aware of the warning levels for their local area and to follow all official advice.

“We will be monitoring the situation closely and providing any support required to the agencies in their response.”

