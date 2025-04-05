NRW secures three major prosecutions in illegal tree felling crackdown

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has successfully prosecuted three individuals for illegal tree felling, securing fines totalling £22,000, and a confiscation order of £78,614.60 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

In a series of recent cases from across Wales, NRW’s Forest Regulation and Legal teams have taken action against unauthorised tree felling, highlighting the consequences of failing to comply with forestry regulations designed to safeguard Wales’ natural heritage.

Felling

John Davies, 48, Director of Agricultural and Plant Contractor Limited, Cross Inn Hall, Llanfihangel-Ar-Arth, pleaded guilty to felling about 140 trees at Coed Mawr Wood, Llandysul, without a felling licence between 23 June and 18 July 2023.

The site, designated as Ancient Semi-Natural Woodland (ASNW), has existed for more than 400 years.

Mr Davies, previously warned for similar offences, was fined £2,000, ordered to pay £5,000 in costs, and an £800 victim surcharge.

Ancient woodland

Mark Vatsaloo, 59 from Leckwith, Cardiff, was convicted after bulldozing a riverside woodland the size of half a football pitch.

The ancient woodland, which was continuously wooded for more than 400 years and designated as a Site of Interest for Nature Conservation and is connected to the Cwm Cydfin Site of Special Scientific Interest, was a crucial urban green space in Cardiff.

The felling destroyed over two and a half articulated lorry loads of timber, a volume more than five times the amount that could be felled without a licence.

Mr Vatsaloo, was fined £20,000, ordered to pay £9,530 in costs, and a £2,000 victim surcharge.

Native woodland

During a long-running case against Jeff Lane, 74 from Cartersford, Gower, he was found guilty of illegally felling more than 8 hectares of native woodland within the Gower Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Swansea.

On 14 June 2024, the Crown Court made a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act against Mr Lane, and he was ordered to pay £11,280.77, based on the Court’s assessment of his available assets at that time.

In December 2024, NRW became aware that Mr Lane was about to come into additional assets from the sale of property.

Acting on this information, NRW made an application to the Crown Court to increase the amount that Mr Lane must pay under the original confiscation order.

Mr Lane did not oppose NRW’s application and, on 31 March 2025, in the Swansea Crown Court, he was ordered to pay an increased amount of £78,614.60. This figure represents the full extent of the Mr Lane financial gain from his offending.

Callum Stone, Forest Regulation and Tree Health Team Leader for NRW, said: “Woodland loss is a significant threat to habitats and biodiversity, especially in the face of the climate and nature emergency. These cases send a clear message that illegal felling will not be tolerated.

“Felling licences play a crucial role in managing our forests sustainably, and we will take enforcement action where necessary to protect them.

“We’re also committed to using the confiscation regime to ensure that convicted defendants do not keep any financial benefit from the environmental crimes they have committed.”

Landowners and contractors are urged to check felling licence requirements before cutting trees. Felling licences are free and ensure forests are managed sustainably.

Visit Natural Resources Wales’ website for guidance.

