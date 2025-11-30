NRW seeks new partners to run visitor centres at two popular locations

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has launched a marketing exercise to find partners to ‘enhance visitor experiences’ at two popular destinations.

NRW are seeking partners to run the Visitor Centres and surrounding areas, with the option of additional buildings and land, at Bwlch Nant yr Arian, near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, and Coed y Brenin, near Dolgellau in Eryri National Park, Gwynedd.

Borth Community Hub is already providing activities, workshops and food and drink at Ynyslas Nature Hub, formally the Visitor Centre, at Dyfi Nature Reserve.

Head of Sustainable Commercial Development Neil Stoddart explained: “This is a unique opportunity to build on the success of two of Wales’ most beautiful and exciting outdoor destinations.

“We have designed a process to give a range of prospective interested parties, from community groups, small enterprises and start-ups, right through to commercial businesses, the chance, the time, and the right support, to make a bid.

“The aim is to find long-term, sustainable partners who can enhance the sites for the benefit of local communities, local businesses and visitors, whilst protecting nature.”

A controversial decision based upon a strategic review in 2024 resulted in NRW-provided retail and catering services ceasing at the three Visitor Centres, Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Ynyslas, and Coed y Brenin, in early 2025.

In total, 265 jobs were put at risk by the decision, with an internal consultation running for 45 days in mid-2024 involving staff at the sites and Trade Unions.

At the time, Plaid Cymru’s Mabon ap Gwynfor said that NRW had failed to “look after what are public assets and ensure that they serve the public interest”.

Elsie Grace, NRW’s Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, said: “Our board made the decision in response to the extremely tight funding situation we and other public bodies face.”

NRW have since said that the decision allowed them to focus their resources on achieving their ‘core mission’ to support nature’s recovery, tackle climate change, and minimise pollution.

It was announced simultaneously that NRW would launch the public exercise to look for partners who may be interested in helping to run catering and retail services at the sites.

Competitive dialogue

The marketing exercise to find partners at Coed y Brenin and Bwlch Nant yr Arian will run until Summer 2026 to allow a competitive dialogue from a range of potential bidders and is being delivered in partnership with Newmark, a commercial real estate advisor.

Mr Stoddart said: “We know these sites are special to a lot of people and we thank all those who have worked with us so far.

“We are committed to being transparent and open as we look to appoint the right partners to work with us.

“In the interim, we want to stress that the sites are still very much open for people to enjoy throughout the year.”

Paths, trails, and play areas are available on the sites, which also have car parking and toilet facilities. NRW colleagues also carry out important work to protect wildlife and maintain the environment.

Bwlch Nant yr Arian is known for its long-established daily red kite feeding. It also offers walking, running, cycling and horse-riding way-marked trails, and features a skills park with a purpose-built track for mountain bikers to practice their techniques.

Temporary opportunity

Coed y Brenin was Britain’s first purpose-built mountain biking centre, and it is still one of the sport’s main destinations with trails for beginners and more technical routes for expert riders. The area has a bike shop and skills area to develop riding techniques.

Set within forest and river landscapes, Coed y Brenin also offers way-marked walking and family-friendly trails, as well as children’s play areas and picnic tables.

In Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Y Consti, part of a local charity, is temporarily providing drinks and cold food to visitors five days a week from 10am-4pm. A similar temporary opportunity at Coed y Brenin is also being advertised.

If you would like more information about the marketing exercise you can visit the Visitor Centre pages online, or contact the agents by emailing [email protected] or calling 029 20381865.