NRW takes action to clear derelict vessels from the Dee Estuary

A significant clean-up operation continues on the Dee Estuary this month, as five derelict vessels, including a sunken yacht, are removed to improve safety and prevent environmental pollution.

The latest work, carried out as part of the Natural Resources Wales (NRW) Marine Litter and Derelict Vessel Prevention Project, commenced on 17 March.

The removal process will take place across the Dee Estuary, with key locations including Connah’s Quay, Bagillt, and Greenfield Dock.

The project’s specialist contractors, working closely with the Dee Conservancy and the Harbour Master, will undertake the recovery efforts both from the water and land.

Some of the vessels will require lifting with a crane and a telehandler – such as the sunken yacht at Connah’s Quay that will be partially lifted, pumped out, and floated out of the area.

Wider efforts

These works form part of NRW’s wider efforts to tackle the issue of boat dereliction and abandonment, which can have serious environmental and safety implications.

Abandoned vessels pose risks such as pollution from hazardous materials, degradation of fibreglass into the marine ecosystem, and potential dangers to navigation.

By removing these vessels, NRW aims to not only address these risks but also raise awareness among local boat owners to help prevent similar issues in the future.

The works are not expected to cause major disruption to the public, although temporary safety barriers will be in place around work sites, and a banksman will be present to ensure safe operations. No road or footpath closures are planned.

The work was funded by the Welsh Government as part of the Nature Network programme to help improve the condition of protected sites in Wales.

“Important step”

Joanna Soanes, Marine Litter and Derelict Vessel Prevention Project Manager for NRW, said: “This latest clean-up operation is another important step in our ongoing work to protect the Dee Estuary’s unique environment.

“Abandoned boats are more than just an eyesore – they can cause pollution, damage habitats, and create hazards for other water users.

“By working with our partners and local boat owners, we hope to reduce the occurrence of vessel abandonment and keep the estuary safe and clean for all.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

