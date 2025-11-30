Danger to life warning in Wales as areas may see nearly a month of rain in a day

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking people to be vigilant and prepared as heavy rainfall is expected to lead to flooding and disruption across Wales.

With rivers already swollen and the ground saturated, a number of flood alerts and warnings are expected to be issued from later on this evening into the early hours of Monday, December 1.

Surface water issues are also expected.

An amber warning signalling possible “danger to life” in parts of Wales has been extended, with nearly a month’s worth of rain forecast to fall in 24 hours.

It runs from midnight to 11.59pm on Monday and says “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, which could cause a danger to life” in the majority of south Wales.

It covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, and the Vale of Glamorgan.

A Yellow warning for rain covers the rest of Wales during the same period and continues into the early hours of Tuesday, December 2.

People are being urged to consider any steps they may need to take now to be prepared.

Register for NRW’s free flood warning service at www.naturalresources.wales/ flooding or by calling Floodline on0345 988 1188.

Check the flood warning pages on NRW’s website for local Flood Alerts and Flood Warnings. These pages are updated every 15 minutes.

Think about how you can prepare your home and business now. Move valuables and vehicles to a higher location and think about packing a flood kit. NRW’s website has a range of information on how people can prepare for flooding.

NRW is calling on people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through floodwater. While coastal flood impacts are not currently expected, it is best to remain vigilant.

Teams are working alongside the Flood Forecasting Centre, emergency responders and NRW’s local authority partners to prepare for this weather, monitoring forecasts and rainfall predictions and providing updates as confidence in the forecasts grow.

Flood alerts and warnings will be issued by NRW as rivers reach trigger levels.

Landslides

Records show the quantity of rain forecast on Monday has previously triggered landslides in Wales, a British Geological Survey spokesperson said.

Monday could be “a significant event for many” and its impact will likely be greater because the ground is already saturated, the Met Office said.

Wales has so far seen around 240mm of rain this month when its November average is 162mm, according to one of its meteorologists.

Meanwhile, England and Wales combined have had 143% of the norm, he added.

‘Significant event’

Senior operational Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “All areas have seen above normal rainfall, Scotland and Northern Ireland are less of an issue of tomorrow, away from south-west of Scotland.

“It’s mostly parts of England and Wales – many areas have seen already well-above normal rainfall and another several inches to come.

“No warnings are expected to be issued today for beyond tomorrow – it’s partly so we don’t distract from what could be a significant event for many tomorrow and the weather generally isn’t as impactful at this stage for Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s brighter, more showery.”

The amber rain warning says “heavy rain is likely to bring some disruption and probable flooding on Monday”.

“In addition to the potential for flooding impacts, this increases the chance of landslides on both natural and infrastructure slopes.

“Strong south to south-westerly winds will also accompany the heavy rain, with gales possible around coasts and over high ground.”

Safety

Richard Preece, Natural Resources Wales’s Duty Tactical Manager, said: “The Amber and Yellow rain warnings in place from the early hours of Monday are expected to bring significant impacts across Wales.

“With rivers already swollen and the ground saturated, we expect to see a number of flood alerts and warnings issued, with flood warnings indicating flooding is expected.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.

“Our thoughts are with those communities who have recently been impacted, and they could potentially be impacted again during this event.

“If flooding is forecast in your area, we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe. Think about preparing a flood kit with any important documents and medication, moving your car to higher ground and moving treasured possessions upstairs or to a higher place.

“We do not provide flood warnings for flooding from surface water, so it’s important for everyone to know their flood risk.

“Keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit our website for latest information on the flood warnings, and find practical advice on what to do before, during and after a flood.”

Flood alerts and flood warnings are updated on the Natural Resources Wales website every 15 minutes and are available to view here.

Information and updates are also available by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.