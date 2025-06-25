NSPCC reveals record level of calls about children at risk of domestic abuse

Calls and messages to the NSPCC helpline from adults whose main concern was about children experiencing domestic abuse have risen to a record level.

There were 7,825 contacts to the helpline on this subject in the year to March, up 14% from 6,838 for the previous 12-month period.

The charity said it is the highest total since their records began in 2021 and means an average of 21 adults are contacting the helpline each day with concerns about children and domestic abuse.

Coercive or controlling behaviour was mentioned in 2,633 child welfare contacts in the past year, up from 2,040 the previous year.

Referral

The NSPCC said around a third of child welfare contacts about domestic abuse ended in a referral to authorities such as police and children’s social services.

Jess, from Wales, whose family was subject to years of abuse by her biological father, spoke of the serious long-term impact of domestic abuse and reinforced the importance of reaching out for help.

She said: “Experiencing domestic abuse over many years has taken a serious toll on my mental health and wellbeing – and I know I will continue to feel this impact in the years to come.

“I want to tell my story so the public understand the devastating effect domestic abuse can have on entire families, and to encourage them to speak up if they know of anyone young person experiencing abuse at home. Contacting Helpline could be the first step in helping turn a young person’s life around.

“And if I could say one thing to any young person or parent experiencing domestic abuse, it would be that it is okay to ask for help. I wish I had done something sooner to save myself and my family from years of abuse.”

‘Alarming’

Paddi Vint, from the helpline, said: “The surge in contacts to our helpline about domestic abuse is alarming, particularly given we have seen the highest annual total of reports around this topic since records began.

“Domestic abuse can have a dreadful impact on the whole family, with the effects being both immediate and lasting well into the future.

“It is vital everyone is aware of the signs of domestic abuse – including coercive control – which we know is becoming more prevalent in our communities.

“Greater collective vigilance should ensure the relevant authorities are involved more quickly when a child is at risk.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

