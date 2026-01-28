Number of 18-year-olds from deprived areas applying for university up across UK

The number of 18-year-olds from the poorest areas applying for university has increased in every part of the UK, the latest figures from Ucas show.

Applicants from the most deprived parts of England who sent in their application by the January Ucas deadline increased by 5.8% compared with last year.

For Welsh 18-year-olds, applications from the most deprived areas rose by 13.6%, along with 9.7% in Scotland, and 6.9% in Northern Ireland.

The number of UK 18-year-olds that applied by the January 14 deadline this application cycle hit 338,940, up from 323,610 last year.

This reflects the growth in the number of 18-year-olds in the UK, Ucas said, and the actual application rate remains similar to last year.

Dr Jo Saxton, chief executive of Ucas, said: “It’s really encouraging to see more students from disadvantaged backgrounds across the UK applying to higher education.

“We know that choosing whether and where to study is a big decision, and for many people it comes with real financial and personal pressures.”

Ucas announced in 2024 that it would remove the application fee for students receiving free school meals, and has recently said this waiver will be extended to care leavers.

Higher-tariff higher education institutions saw the biggest increase in applications compared with last year (6.9%), Ucas said, while lower-tariff institutions saw a smaller increase (1.8%).

Higher-tariff institutions are those with the most stringent entry requirements.

International applicants

The number of international applicants who applied to undergraduate courses through Ucas increased to 124,830 for this January deadline, up 5.1% on last year, and including a 10% rise in applicants from China.

Meanwhile, figures published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) on Tuesday show the total number of international students starting postgraduate degrees in the UK in 2024 fell 8% from the previous year.

Postgraduate taught courses saw a decline in entrants of all students of 5%, following a trend seen since 2022/23.

The HESA said this drop is accounted for by a 10% fall in students from outside the European Union (EU), and an 8% fall in EU entrants.

Home students starting postgraduate taught courses in 2024/25 remained broadly the same.

However, there was an 11% increase in all enrolments on postgraduate research courses over the same period.

It comes as universities prepare for the introduction of the Government’s international student levy, which will see them charged £925 per student each year from 2028/29.

Last week the Government announced it would remove targets for international student numbers in the UK, instead focusing more on encouraging schools and universities to expand overseas.

Meanwhile, first degrees accounted for more than half (51%) of total entrants to higher education in 2024/25.