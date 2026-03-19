Number of children in care in one part of a Welsh county remains way above the Welsh average

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

The number of children in care in one part of Gwent remains way above the Welsh average despite a sustained reduction.

In Torfaen the number of children looked after, or in the care of the local authority, peaked at 474 in September 2020 but in just under six years reduced to 297 at the end of February, 2026.

Torfaen Borough Council said it has aimed for a “cultural shift” in its children’s services and overhauled its practices to reduce the numbers in care including by safely returning more children to their families with support and aiming to prevent youngsters entering care.

An Accelerated Improvement Group, which included the director of social services and the council’s chief executive, monitored the service and spending on children’s services that was over budget.

In 2024/25 children’s care placements, including foster care and residential children’s homes, cost the council £15.2 million which reduced to £14.4m by January this year.

A report for the children and families scrutiny committee however stated the borough is still significantly above the Welsh average rate for children in care.

As at January 23 this year, the Welsh average rate, across 22 local authorities, was 115 children in care per 10,000, compared with 155 per 10,000 in Torfaen.

The council’s target is to come into line with the Welsh average by 2028/29 which it says recognises the need for a “continued, planned and safe reduction”.

Social services director Jason O’Brien told the committee the council has a target to reduce the numbers in care every year over the next three years, with the end target for this year being 296 which he said had “risen back up slightly”.

Next year’s target is for there to be no more than 261 children in care which will then reduce to 230 in the third year which Mr O’Brien said “will come into line with the Welsh national average”.

But he reminded councillors there will always be children who need to be taken into care and said: “There will be a point where that (number) almost flatlines or plateaus.”

He also said there will be “peaks and troughs” in the numbers and while the reported figure for February was 297 that had increased to 302 by the second week of March.

Labour councillor Rose Seabourne asked, at the committee’s March 18 meeting, if the council’s target took into account factors such as deprivation and poverty which she said may have “more impact” in Torfaen than other areas.

Head of children’s services Jacylyn Richards said: “Poverty is perhaps more prevalent in Torfaen than other areas in Wales but there are other areas with higher levels of deprivation that have lower levels of children looked after.”

She said Neath Port Talbot had “historically very high rates” of children looked after which it has significantly reduced and is now at the lower end of authorities in Wales.

Mr O’Brien said the council could “quite easily” compare itself to similar councils such as Neath Port Talbot, Bridgend and neighbouring Blaenau Gwent rather than its other neighbour Monmouthshire, Powys or Cardiff.

Ms Richards said part of the council’s approach has been to carefully consider if children should be taken into care: “It may be a risk has been identified but we need to ensure we’re not creating an additional risk bringing that child into care and really consider whether we can put in place support instead for that family to reduce risk to an acceptable level.”

She said outcomes for children who come into care “are not always positive.”

Committee chair, Reform UK councillor Alan Slade, said to Ms Richards: “It’s Hobson’s choice. Rather you than me.”

The committee said it was satisfied the council’s approach is delivering a reduction in the numbers of children in care and a further report in 12 months would provide further evidence on the sustainability of the changes.