Number of ‘direct’ cremations rises in Welsh county

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

The number of “direct” cremations held in a Welsh county rose by more than 40 in a year.

Figures from a Rhondda Cynon Taf Council report show the number of direct cremations rose by 43 from 110 in 2023/2024 to 153 in 2024/2025.

In 2022/2023 the figure was 100 and in 2021/2022 the figure was 68.

Of the 153 direct cremations in RCT in 2024/2025, 100 took place at Llwydcoed Crematorium and 53 at Glyntaff Crematorium.

A direct cremation is a cremation that takes place with no ceremony and no mourners present.

The figures also show a slight rise in burials of 36 between 2024 and 2025 (from 1,200 to 1,236), whilst the total number of cremations in the same period fell by 24 (from 2,413 to 2,389).

The report says income is expected to increase following the changes to direct cremations and chargeable fees for family history searches.

Capital funding, via the council’s invest to save programme, has been allocated to the development of the Baby Remembrance area at Glyntaff Crematorium.

The report says funeral bills are one of the highest defaulted debts with many families unable to meet funeral expenses.

A bereavement support payment is available to relatives claiming qualifying

benefits, but it does not cover the full cost.

The report says the council has a duty to make funeral arrangements where it is clear that none are being made and the number of public health funerals arranged as a result is increasing.

There have been 10 to date in RCT in 2026 while there were only four in 2025.

For each public health funeral, a fee of £685 is paid directly by the council to the funeral director.

Bereavement services staff provide a service and death certificate and costs

associated with this, as well as cremation/burial fees, are covered by the council’s service area.

The recovery of costs varies due to the complexity of public health funerals and in most cases it results in non-recovery of all costs.

A bereavement services strategy covering 2024-2034 was approved in January 2025 and was developed in response to changes in health and safety, environmental and legal requirements as well as changing social attitudes towards bereavement since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The strategy’s vision is to “Provide the bereaved with a caring and compassionate service that is considerate to the current and future needs and expectations of a wide and diverse community.

“We will provide services and facilities of the highest quality, where the bereaved are treated respectfully through a sustainable service provision.”

There are six key objectives of the strategy which include dignity, equality and inclusion, quality, sustainability, safety and environmental sustainability and protecting the heritage and history of the community.

The report says that significant progress has been made in delivering actions outlined within the bereavement services strategy for 2024/25 and 2025/26 and that these actions are now achieving their objectives.

It says that where actions have not been fully implemented, these are projected to be achieved in early 2026.

It adds: “The service is committed to delivering the further actions identified in the strategy for 2026/27.”