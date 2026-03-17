Numbers of children being taught through Irish increases significantly

Stephen Price

New figures released by Northern Ireland’s Department of Education show a significant rise in the number of pupils attending Irish-medium schools over the past 25 years.

Figures show that in 2001-2002 there were 1,602 pupils attending Irish medium education. Today that number has risen to 7,811 which breaks down to 1,009 children in pre-school; 4,731 primary school pupils and 2,071 post-primary.

While back in 2001/02 there were 36 Irish medium settings, today that number sits at 62.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson and West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has called on the Education Minister to do more to support the growth of Irish-medium education.

He said: “Everyone involved in the growth of Irish-medium education, including teachers, pupils and parents, should be extremely proud.

“The rapid rise of Irish-medium education reflects a societal shift and an increased demand for An Ghaeilge, and the vibrancy it brings to our communities.

“But this increase has also brought challenges, including a lack of adequate accommodation and appropriate curriculum resources.

“I am bringing forward a law which will help ensure there are enough staff to support this growth, but the Education Minister must also step up and properly invest in Irish-medium education,” he added.

According to Anthony Neeson in BelfastMedia.com, with only two post-primary Irish-medium schools in the North, the sector is in need of further expansion.

Maria Thomasson, CEO of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, the representative body for the Irish-language medium education sector, is quoted in the publication as saying: “No child should have to embark on such a fulfilling and enriching educational adventure in pre-school and then have to turn to English-medium as they leave primary, which is unfortunately the case for a lot of our pupils.”

Maria Thomasson from Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta told AOL that the increasing numbers of pupils showed a need for more post-primaries, especially in areas like Belfast, Fermanagh and Tyrone and south Down.

She said the growth was “testament to the work of the grass-roots movement” of those who had been “working tirelessly for many years”.

“There is a massive cultural and linguistic revival and the job opportunities and employment opportunities are growing year on year, and more and more people want that for their children.

“No child should have to embark on such a fulfilling and enriching educational adventure in pre-school and then have to turn to English-medium as they leave primary, which is unfortunately the case for a lot of our pupils.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinn Féin (@sinn_fein)

Sharing the news of the growth in children learning in Irish, Sinn Féin wrote on Instagram: “Over the past 25 years, the number of pupils in Irish-language education in the North has increased by 400%!

“Le 25 bliain anuas, tá méadú 400% tagtha ar líon na ndaltaí atá ag baint leas as an Ghaeloideachas ó thuaidh!

“Sinn Féin is currently progressing a bill that would make sure that the teachers and staff are in place to support this incredible growth in Irish-medium education.

“Tá Sinn Féin ag cur bille chun cinn faoi láthair a chinnteodh go mbeadh na múinteoirí agus an fhoireann i bhfeidhm chun tacú leis an bhfás dochreidte sa Ghaeloideachas.”