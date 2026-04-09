Nun who died after being hit by car was ‘kind to everyone’

A convent has been left in shock by the death of a nun who was hit by a car in south Wales.

Sister Genevieve, 87, previously called Anne Clanchy, died after the incident in Stow Park Avenue, Newport, in February.

She was a sister of St Joseph of Annecy for 67 years and has been described as having shown a “great kindness” to everyone she met.

In a tribute issued by Gwent Police, her fellow sisters said: “She taught in various schools in the English province, spending many years as head of St Winifred’s School, Lee, in south London.

“In retirement, Sister Genevieve returned to her home area of Chatham in Kent and later moved to Devizes in Wiltshire.

“There she enjoyed being part of so many parish activities, making many friends.

“In recent years she had been living in Newport and continued to reach out to others through the local groups that she joined.

“Sister Genevieve’s sudden death is a shock to the sisters and all those who knew her.

“She will be remembered for her great kindness to everyone that she met, her interest in them and their lives, her love of life and her quiet, deep faith.”

Officers from Gwent Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Stow Park Avenue at around 3.55pm on February 24.

The pedestrian, Sister Genevieve, was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.