Nurses and patients ‘struggling’ as Welsh hospitals hit by extreme heat

Mark Mansfield

Nurses and patients in Welsh hospitals are struggling to cope with extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 35C in one NHS clinical room, according to the Royal College of Nursing.

RCN Wales has called for urgent investment in cooling and ventilation across the NHS estate, warning that hospitals are not adequately prepared for the increasingly high temperatures associated with climate change.

The warning comes during Wales’ fifth heatwave of the summer, with the RCN reporting concerns from nursing staff across the UK about temperatures regularly exceeding 30C in hospitals, care homes and other healthcare settings.

In one case in Wales, a nurse working on an endoscopy ward reported that their room had reached 35C while its air conditioning unit was broken.

Nicola Williams, executive director of RCN Wales, said: “During recent visits to a number of hospitals across Wales when temperatures were lower than those we are expected to see this week, nurses and patients were really struggling with the heat.

“Despite nurses being able to wear lighter clothing, staff were struggling to regulate their temperatures. I saw staff physically distressed by the heat and the impact the heat was having on patients.

“Nursing staff are incredibly resilient, diligent and committed to providing safe, high-quality care, but they should not have to work through additional pressures created by temperatures that are difficult for both staff and patients to manage.

“Extreme heat can also be particularly challenging for patients who are already unwell and vulnerable and nursing staff need the right environment and resources to provide the care they deserve.”

Urgent investment

The RCN said reports received through its advice line during this year’s record-breaking summer included staff working without functioning air conditioning, fans or windows that could be opened.

Across the UK, one member of nursing staff collapsed from dehydration after a long shift on a ward without ventilation and was subsequently admitted to the organisation where they worked.

Pregnant nursing staff have also reported concerns about high temperatures, while two members with pre-existing conditions said they had suffered seizures brought on by the heat.

Staff have also raised concerns about patient safety, including patients recovering from surgery in temperatures above 30C.

In one clinical area, equipment including a blood machine and medicine trolley had to be moved to prevent it overheating.

Ms Williams said: “The Welsh government must ensure our health and care facilities are fit for a changing climate, most hospital windows have been rightly fitted with restrictors so they cannot be opened very wide, urgent investment is needed in cooling and ventilation to protect staff and patients.

“Climate change is a health issue, and we need urgent action to make the NHS in Wales more prepared for the increasingly extreme temperatures we are experiencing.

“Staff and patients should not experience another summer like this one.”

Appropriate steps

The Welsh Government said health boards and social care employers were expected to take steps to protect staff and patients during periods of extreme heat.

A spokesperson said: “We take all concerns raised by our NHS and social care staff about workplace conditions seriously. Health boards and social care employers are expected to take appropriate steps to protect their workforce and the people they care for during periods of extreme heat and ensure suitable health and safety arrangements are in place.

“Care home providers are taking practical steps from hydration and adapting care routines to safe cooling measures, in line with established safety standards. Health boards have additional actions in train to enable delivery of safe services, and NHS Performance and Improvement are monitoring the situation closely.”

The government said climate resilience had been made a Cabinet-level responsibility and that more than £500 million was being invested this year to modernise and safeguard the NHS estate.

It added: “We will continue to work with NHS Wales organisations to discuss actions required for preparedness and resilience.”

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