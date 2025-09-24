Nurses call for urgent reforms as RCN launches Senedd election manifesto

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has launched a manifesto ahead of the 2026 Senedd election, demanding urgent reforms to protect patient care and support a workforce it warns is “running out of patience.”

Unveiled today, the document – Stronger Nursing, Stronger Nation – sets out four priorities the next Welsh Government must deliver from its first day in office: safe staffing legislation across all care settings, fair and competitive pay, meaningful access to professional development, and a stronger voice for nurses in decision-making.

RCN Cymru said the plan reflects the concerns of its 30,000 members and builds on frontline experience of what is and is not working in health and social care.

Member’s survey

The manifesto is also shaped by a wide-ranging member survey, highlighting issues of unsafe workloads, poor staff retention and a lack of recognition for nursing staff.

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Cymru, described the proposals as “a defining moment” for the health service in Wales.

“This is not a wish list,” she said. “We expect the next Welsh Government to act from day one. Within 50 days they must take urgent steps to protect nurses and protect patient care. Within six months, meaningful change must be visible. And within four years, we want to see a reformed, sustainable health and care system that respects the workforce and the people it serves. Anything less is a risk Wales cannot afford.”

Industrial unrest

The manifesto follows a period of industrial unrest across the NHS, with nurses warning that staff shortages and unsafe staffing levels are leaving patients at risk. Despite previous recruitment drives and retention incentives, the RCN says its members continue to feel undervalued, overworked and unsupported.

One trainee nurse quoted in the report said: “We need better financial support for trainee nurses and those returning to practice. We are being set up to fail before we even start.”

A senior nurse added: “We love what we do and want to provide the highest standards of care, but without the right resources we are expected to deliver world-class care without support.”

The RCN is urging all political parties in Wales to adopt its proposals as part of their election pledges, warning that the future of NHS Wales depends on investing in and empowering its nursing workforce.