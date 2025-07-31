Nursing staff reject Welsh government pay offer in consultative vote

Over ninety percent of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in Wales have said the Welsh Government’s 3.6% pay award is not enough in a consultative ballot that saw the highest turnout in the College’s history in Wales.

The union says the unprecedented level of engagement reflects growing frustration among staff over pay, working conditions, and the ongoing pressures facing the NHS.

The RCN is demanding an overhaul of the NHS’ Agenda for Change pay structure – a scheme which the unions says has failed its members for over 20 years, claiming “It offers low starting salaries, blocks career progression and ignores skills, experience and training”.

‘Government rhetoric’

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said: “With the highest turnout ever 3.6% is not enough for nursing staff– they deserve to be listened to. The commitments made in 2023 of pay restoration, and reviewing career progression have become government rhetoric and made no impact on our members reality.

“Coupled with the cost-of-living crisis, and the moral injury many of our members face on a daily basis when caring for patients in inappropriate environments you can clearly see that nursing pay reform is a patient safety issue that is in the government’s power to change.

“Pay is not just a number – it reflects a package of terms and working conditions that shape how acknowledged, supported and motivated staff feel in their roles.

“In under a year, all our members will go to the polls. They feel desperately undervalued by the current government. That will stay the case unless they unveil major reforms in the remaining months and not just election promises.”

Industrial action

The RCN says it will now consider next steps in consultation with its members, which may include a ballot for industrial action should the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care not enter meaningful discussions with us. “

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “We recognise the strength of feeling of union members over pay and we have worked hard to address that in a very challenging financial context for Wales.

“We have accepted in full the recommendations made by the independent NHS Pay Review Body and staff will receive both the pay award and back pay in August.

“We continue to join talks to address pay structure issues and will work in social partnership with all NHS Wales unions, including RCN, on our shared ambitions of pay restoration in the longer term.”

Poll

Members of the union in England have also rejected a 3.6% pay increase for 2025/26. According to the union, 91% of members voted to reject the pay award on a 56% turnout, with more than 170,000 staff taking part. RCN members in Northern Ireland were consulted on the same pay award and voted to reject it.

A poll published earlier this week found that people are split on the idea of nurses striking over pay.

The YouGov survey found that 19% of 4,300 British adults “strongly support” nurses going on strike, while 28% “somewhat” supported it.

Meanwhile 23% said they “strongly oppose” strike action while one in five (20%) “somewhat oppose” it.

