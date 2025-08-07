O2, Three and iD Mobile most complained-about mobile providers – Ofcom

TalkTalk attracted the most complaints from broadband consumers and O2, Three and iD Mobile were the most complained-about mobile providers over the last quarter, latest Ofcom figures show.

Plusnet generated the fewest complaints among broadband providers, while EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone were the least complained-about mobile providers, the regulator said.

Ofcom publishes figures for complaints it receives about the UK’s main landline, mobile broadband and pay-TV providers every quarter.

It said O2’s broadband customers mainly complained about how their grievances were handled, while Three customers were most often concerned about billing, pricing and charges.

Complaints

EE and TalkTalk were the most complained-about landline providers, while Utility Warehouse generated the fewest complaints.

Virgin Media was the pay-TV provider that generated the most complaints, while Sky and TalkTalk customers were the happiest with their service.

The figures cover complaints received by Ofcom from January to March.

They remained similar to the previous quarter, but complaints about fixed broadband and pay-TV increased, the regulator said.

Ofcom said it compiled and published the figures to help consumers see how their providers performed in relation to others, and to help them choose a new provider if they were thinking of switching.

Customers

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “It’s positive to see stable complaints numbers overall, which have come down over time.

“But this doesn’t mean telecoms companies can sit back when it comes to customer service. Some providers have seen complaints about them increase, so we want to see further improvements.”

