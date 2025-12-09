Oasis mural made of bucket hats wins award

Amelia Jones

A Welsh shopping centre has scored top honours at this year’s awards, taking home Best Marketing Campaign award for a show-stopping tribute to one of Britpop’s most iconic bands.

St David’s Cardiff was honoured for its ‘Wonder Wall’ campaign, an installation displayed ahead of the reunion tour of Oasis.

The display featured a giant portrait of brother Noel and Liam Gallagher, that was constructed entirely from 3000 bucket hats.

The mural stood around 16 feet tall and more than 20 feet wide, and was mounted in the centre’s Eastside dining quarter, immediately drawing the attention of visitors.

The artwork was create by Welsh artist Nathan Woburn, known for using unconventional materials in his art.

It took four days to complete and was unveiled on 28 June, perfectly timed to coincide with excitement surrounding the band’s reunion shows in Cardiff.

For many fans, the ‘Wonder Wall’ offered a chance to snap photos and provided a nostalgic nod to the band’s Britpop heyday.

Judges at the Revo Awards praised the campaign for its simplicity and impact, noting how the wall created buzz, drew visitors into the centre, and turned a major cultural moment into a local attraction.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St Davis’ Cardiff, said the award recognised “the creativity, passion and commitment of everyone involved,” and highlighted how the wall allowed the centre to celebrate a moment that had captured global attention.