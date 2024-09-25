Oath against inappropriate relationships with pupils rejected by council

A motion calling for teachers to “pledge” not to form intimate relationships with pupils has been rejected by a council.

The proposal was considered by Flintshire Council in Mold on Tuesday (September 24).

It would have made it a requirement for teachers and school staff to make a specific commitment in front of a manager not to form intimate relationships with students.

It followed concerns sparked by the court case of Gwynedd headteacher Neil Foden, who was jailed for 17 years in July after being found guilty of sexually abusing four girls.

The motion was submitted by Hope councillor Gladys Healey, who says stronger measures are needed to protect children from abuse by teachers.

A child practice review is currently being carried out by the North Wales Safeguarding Board following Foden’s sentencing, which local authority Cyngor Gwynedd has pledged to “co-operate fully” with.

The board’s chair described it as a “vital step in protecting vulnerable children in north Wales”. However, critics fear that it will not go far enough.

In her notice of motion Cllr Healey, who sits on Flintshire’s education scrutiny committee, said current safeguarding measures were in need of improvement.

The Labour politician said: “The council acknowledges that, even with safeguarding training and the code of professional conduct and practice established by the Education Workforce Council in Wales, there are still cases of child abuse by teaching professionals and cases of teachers forming inappropriate relationships with pupils and students for whom they are responsible.

“This has been highlighted by the recent prosecution and imprisonment of a former Gwynedd headteacher who had also previously served as an executive member of the National Education Association.

“The council deplores the formation of such relationships and actions which abuse children and bring about a loss of their childhood innocence.

She recommended that the cabinet formulates an oath to be taken by all who are engaged in education in Flintshire.

But education unions said introducing such a pledge would show a “shocking contempt” for teachers.

Following the rejection of the plan, the School Leaders Union NAHT said “common sense had prevailed”.

Laura Doel, NAHT Cymru National Secretary said: “We are pleased to see that common sense has prevailed – and will work to support the Council to ensure safeguarding policies are kept up to date, and properly enforced.”

