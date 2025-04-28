Objections raised as council depot could take over recreation ground

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

Plans to extend a council depot across a recreation ground have met with objections from local residents and a town council.

People living close to Monmouthshire County Council’s Pil Row depot in Caldicot have lodged objections to the plan that would see around one third of a recreation ground taken over for a compound for the authority’s waste tippers.

Residents say the area is used by children for playing, is an important area of open space close to the Newport to Gloucester railway line and fear increased noise and smells from the depot expanding towards their homes.

Caldicot Town Council has also objected to the proposal while Monmouthshire County Council’s own landscape officer Andrew Nevill has issued a holding objection as he said too little information has been provided about the loss of an amenity area and public open space “on the doorstep and serving nearby residential areas”.

Impacts on the environment, biodiversity and bats have also been questioned by Mr Nevill.

Objections

There have already been 20 objections received by council planners from members of the public, many stating they are local residents.

One letter said the area is important to people living along Orchid Drive, Railway View and Estuary View the residential streets closest to the recreation ground where there is also a children’s play area with basketball hoop and football goalposts outside of the land earmarked for the compound.

The letter stated: “The proposed development is to be built on the only local green space in the area, which has been used for recreation by local residents for many years since the houses were built. The field and the adjacent play park is always in use with the local children and walkers, and is much valued by the local residence as a tranquil safe space.”

Another objection stated: “Your proposal would result in the loss of a beloved field, which serves as a crucial recreational area for the entire estate. It is a place where children play, dogs exercise, and elderly residents, who may not be able to walk long distances, can enjoy the outdoors and breathe fresh air.”

Expansion

Objectors have also suggested the expansion could be accommodated within the council’s existing site or the wider industrial estate or lorries should be kept at its Five Lanes depot near Caerwent.

Plans submitted on the council’s behalf show trees and hedgreows would be planted along the border of the compound and an existing large Sycamore tree retained.

The application states: “Overall, it is considered that the proposed development would be in accordance with Wales’ and Monmouthshire County Council’s Green Infrastructure Strategy.”

The application is being assessed by the council’s planning department.

