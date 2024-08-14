‘Obsessive’ stalker shared intimate photo of woman and threatened to burn her house down

A stalker who shared an intimate photo of his victim online and threatened to burn her house down has been jailed.

Ian Paul Atkinson, of Clwyd Terrace, New Brighton, Wallasey, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on Monday (August 12).

He pleaded guilty to stalking, sharing intimate photos without their consent and threatening to share intimate photos.

The 52-year-old had been in a short-term relationship with the victim, before unwanted contact began with regular calls and texts.

Having agreed to meet him in a pub in Holyhead in July, he threatened to share intimate photos of a woman online if she didn’t continue to buy him drinks.

The woman left but could hear Atkinson shouting her name.

He called her again that night, but despite begging him to leave her alone, the next day, she woke up to over 30 missed calls and several abusive voicemails from Atkinson, including one threatening to burn her house down.

That night, he also sent an intimate photo of the victim over social media messages.

He was jailed for 26 weeks and received a restraining order lasting for five years.

‘Fixated’

Sergeant Dylan Thomas said: “I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward following Atkinson’s obsessive and fixated behaviour.

“Stalking is a serious crime that can escalate quickly and put victims’ lives in real danger.

“We take reports of stalking extremely seriously and will support you throughout any investigation.

“If you are experiencing stalking, do not suffer alone, please report it.”

If you are a victim of stalking, contact police online or by calling 101, or alternatively via a support agency.

