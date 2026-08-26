Octogenarian passes GCSE maths 70 years after failing the subject

Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

A Welsh octogenarian has passed GCSE mathematics, 70 years after first failing the subject.

Brian Jones, 86, who lives in Fairwater, Cwmbran, south Wales, achieved a Grace C after studying through Torfaen Adult Community Learning.

He had initially failed the subject in 1956 and always planned to retake it but says “life took over”.

After stepping back from some of his commitments aged 80, he decided to study GCSE maths to keep mentally active.

Mr Jones, a former board member at Bron Afon Housing Association, said: “I wanted to keep my mind active.

“I have friends and cousins of a similar age living in care homes and I wanted to keep my brain busy. Age is not a factor.

“I’ve always been a fairly positive bloke. Whether you pass or fail doesn’t really matter. The fact that you’re trying is good enough.”

Mr Jones said an unexpected benefit of learning was that his grandsons were also studying for their GCSEs – creating a shared experience between them.

“Having that in common helped me connect with my grandchildren,” he said.

“We could share ideas, talk about coursework and support each other. Wanting to help them was a big encouragement for me.”

He has now signed up to study his next subject – GCSE English.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration at Torfaen County Borough Council, congratulated Mr Jones on achieving his maths GCSE.

She said: “This fantastic accomplishment proves that it is never too late to learn, challenge yourself and reach new goals.

“Lifelong learning not only opens up opportunities to improve skills and economic prospects, but also plays an important role in supporting mental and emotional well-being by building confidence, resilience and a sense of achievement.”

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