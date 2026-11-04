Ofcom: BBC must provide clear picture of impact cuts will have

Sean O’Grady, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ofcom has said the BBC has not provided a “clear picture” on the effect its cost-cutting measures will have on the corporation’s ability to carry out its mission and public purpose.

The corporation faces pressure to make savings of £500 million by 2028 and has announced a range of job cuts and channel closures as a result.

Ofcom has asked the BBC to provide a timetable for any further planned closures or reductions amid its current cost-cutting measures, as well as what impact will be had on audiences.

In a letter addressed to BBC deputy director-general Rhodri Talfan Davies, Ofcom’s Cristina Nicolotti-Squires wrote: “We recognise the financial pressures facing the BBC and the need to make difficult choices.

“However, the measures have so far been communicated through a series of separate announcements.

“Taken individually, these do not provide a clear picture of the cumulative effect of the savings programme on the BBC’s services, content and audiences, or of how the BBC’s strategy will ensure that it continues to deliver its Mission and Public Purposes.

“To enable us to assess the implications of the proposed savings, we would like the BBC to provide a consolidated account covering:

“The savings measures announced or under consideration and implementation timetable; the services, programming and commissioning activity affected, including any planned closures, reductions or significant changes to services; an assessment of the expected impact on audiences, including particular audience groups and audiences across the Nations and Regions of the UK; the mitigations the BBC is proposing, given the likely impact on the amount, range and nature of content available to audiences; and how the BBC intends to monitor whether audience needs continue to be met.

“This is particularly important in relation to content and services that contribute to distinctiveness, including news and programming that enables the BBC to connect with all audiences across the UK.

“Given the continuing announcements, it is important that we get this clearer picture as soon as possible.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

The corporation has announced a range of cost-cutting measures in recent months, including the closure of BBC Three, BBC Scotland and BBC Radio 4 Extra linear broadcast services in spring 2027.

A number of roles will also be cut as a result of the broadcast closures, including ten in Scotland.

BBC Scotland will remain a channel on iPlayer, but will no longer be a broadcast channel on television.

Content will also be available on BBC One and BBC Two in Scotland.

BBC Three content, which has a younger-skewing audience, will be available on BBC iPlayer and on other platforms, including YouTube.

The corporation also announced it will axe several Radio 4 programmes including You And Yours and Thinking Allowed, as well as job losses at BBC Sport.

The BBC announced plans in June for savings across the news, nations and content divisions, which are set to deliver £160 million of £500 million in savings needed by 2028/29.

Around 2,000 jobs are expected to be cut as part of the process.

The BBC’s latest annual report detailed how the corporation’s financial outlook “deteriorated” in the second half of 2025.