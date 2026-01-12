Ofcom launches formal investigation into X over AI chatbot concerns

In a statement, Ofcom said it will investigate the platform to determine whether it “has complied with its duties to protect people in the UK from content that is illegal”.

A formal investigation has been launched into whether Elon Musk’s social media platform X has complied with UK laws after reports its AI chatbot Grok created and shared sexualised images of children, the regulator Ofcom has said.

It comes after the regulator made “urgent contact” with X on January 5 to ask it to explain what steps it will take to protect UK users and set a “firm deadline” of January 9, which it said X had met.

The decision to launch the formal investigation was made after Ofcom reviewed available evidence “as a matter of urgency”.

The regulator said: “There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualised images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material.”

The investigation has been welcomed by Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, who will give further detail on the Government’s response in the Commons later on Monday.

Ms Kendall said: “I welcome Ofcom’s urgency in launching a formal investigation today.

“It is vital that Ofcom complete this investigation swiftly because the public – and most importantly the victims – will not accept any delay.

“The content created and shared using Grok in recent days has been deeply disturbing and I will be updating Parliament later today on the Government’s response.”

The use of Grok to create sexually explicit content has prompted a wave of concern among ministers who have expressed support for a UK ban if Ofcom decided to block access to the platform.

Trade Secretary Peter Kyle, who previously served as technology secretary, told Sky News X “is not doing enough to keep its customers safe online”.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said he had raised the “horrendous, horrific situation” with US vice president JD Vance, who agreed, he said, that it was “entirely unacceptable”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she believes banning X is the “wrong answer”.

Speaking before the investigation was launched, she said: “I think banning X is the wrong answer.

“I’m not even sure what question it is that they’re answering.

“What we are seeing is a Labour Government that did not have a plan, and they’re just throwing out random policies, probably to distract from the fact that they’re putting businesses in a very difficult position.

“What was happening was the business rates discussion, lots of pubs complaining, and then all of a sudden, Labour talks about banning X.

“I don’t think that’s a serious solution.”

In response to ministers’ threats, Mr Musk has accused the UK Government of being “fascist” and trying to curb free speech.

Responding to a post on X claiming the UK arrests more people for social media posts than “any other country on earth”, Mr Musk wrote: “Real fascism is arresting thousands of people for social media posts.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also expressed fears the Government will end up “suppressing free speech”.

Speaking at a press conference in central London, Mr Farage said: “Nothing from the current set of regulators in Government would surprise me when it comes to the suppression of free speech.

“Do we like and welcome the particular feature on Grok that has made the news over the weekend? No.

“But let’s talk to Grok.

“They have already made one or two steps in our direction.

“My fear is we will end up suppressing Grok and further suppressing free speech and we do not want to do that.”