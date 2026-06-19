Off-duty police officer chases down burglary suspect wanted over spate of break-ins

Nation.Cymru staff

An off-duty police officer chased and detained a burglary suspect wanted in connection with a series of offences before colleagues arrived to arrest him.

PC Oliver Grimas spotted Arron Young near Newport city centre on April 29 and recognised him as being wanted for questioning over a number of alleged burglary and theft offences.

The neighbourhood officer pursued the 35-year-old along North Street, through Baneswell and into Scard Street before catching up with him on Bailey Street.

After detaining Young, PC Grimas contacted colleagues, who arrested him.

Young appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday, June 19, where he was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to five counts of shop theft, three counts of burglary other than a dwelling, criminal damage and failing to surrender to bail.

The court heard Young was a suspect in an investigation into a series of break-ins at commercial premises in Newport and at Pontymister Industrial Estate in Risca earlier this year.

PC Andy Buchanan, of the Newport neighbourhood team, said: “As neighbourhood officers, we’re committed to keeping our communities safe from harm and recognise that theft and burglary are not victimless crimes.

“The impact of these offences is hugely felt by our communities, notably businesses and retailers.”

PC Buchanan praised his colleague’s actions in helping to secure the arrest.

He said: “I must thank my colleague who, although off-duty at the time, spotted this defendant on Bridge Street and knew he was wanted for questioning over reported burglary and theft offences.

“After detaining the defendant successfully in Bailey Street, this PC contacted officers on duty and directed them to this location where they could make the arrest.”

Young later admitted the offences after his arrest.

PC Buchanan added: “With overwhelming evidence against him, Young had little option but to plead guilty to the offences he faced in court.”

He added: “Young’s chaotic lifestyle has led to his offending, and we know today’s sentence will be welcomed by those businesses and people affected.

“It is crucial that anyone who is impacted by crime, including theft and burglary, reports it to us so we can continue to target those, like Young, who make life a misery for businesses in Newport and beyond.”