Off-roaders convicted after significant damage to protected peat-bog site

Nation Cymru staff

An investigation by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has led to the conviction of three people after an off-roading incident caused serious damage to a protected Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in Denbighshire.

At Wrexham Magistrates Court on 20 August 2026, Mr John Robinson and Mr Michael Williams, both from Liverpool, were sentenced for offences that took place on 1 June 2025. Seven 4×4 vehicles travelled together to the Berwyn SSSI and NRW officers later traced the vehicles to their registered keepers following an investigation.

Mr Robinson pleaded guilty to criminal damage and Mr Williams accepted damaging the ancient peat and blanket bog site at an earlier hearing. A third defendant, Mr Joseph Hodgson, also from Liverpool, failed to attend court but was found guilty in his absence of criminal damage to the lock and gate sign preventing entry to the site. He had previously accepted that he had caused damage to the ancient peat-bog site. A warrant has been issued for his arrest to bring him to Court for him to be sentenced.

John Robinson was ordered to pay a total of £2,121.52, including £1,000 compensation for damage a SSSI, ordered to pay £1,000 costs and disqualified from driving for two months starting immediately.

Michael Williams was ordered to pay a total of £2,000, including £1,000 compensation for damage to a SSSI, ordered to pay costs of £1,000 and disqualified from driving for two months starting immediately.

The court heard the vehicles travelled from Liverpool to Denbighshire in convoy to off-road, driving into the countryside where vehicle access is not permitted and onto the Berwyn SSSI, a protected site under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

NRW evidence showed the seven vehicles travelled just over 3km of privately owned land to the Moel Fferna peak, leaving huge tyre marks and damage in peat and blanket bog habitats – both of which are rare and protected. NRW said the damage was obvious and avoidable given the vehicles’ size and the habitat’s fragility.

A gate lock was broken with bolt croppers and signs were torn down to enable seven vehicles to gain access, despite clear signage installed by landowners stating that private vehicles were not permitted.

TikTok accounts linked to the group showed images and videos placing the defendants and their vehicles at the site. The footage showed them causing serious damage to the peat and bog habitat and leaving deep tracks when entering the blanket bog.

The TikTok content showed that two vehicles became stuck and were towed out, causing further harm to the protected environment. These two vehicles were pulled free by other members of the group, and these actions added to the habitat damage.

In an interview under caution, Mr John Robinson admitted damaging the lock and signage to let the group enter together and accepted they drove onto the SSSI. Mr Michael Williams also accepted being part of the group who entered the site.

Joseph Hodgson chose not to co-operate with NRW or attend an interview. He said he had sold his vehicle, however, checks later showed that he was one of the people who had posted TikTok videos and he could be seen driving on the protected habitat.

NRW classified the most serious damage as a Category 2 impact: significant harm to an SSSI habitat, with deep ruts causing long-term, irreversible hydrological damage that limits natural recovery.

Kirsty Roberts on behalf of NRW, said:

“Sites of Special Scientific Interest are designated and protected because they support the UK’s most important rare and fragile wildlife. Blanket bog is particularly sensitive Once it is cut up by deep ruts, the water balance can be altered for years degrading habitat and reducing carbon storage.

“Illegal off-roading also impacts farmers and landowners who manage these privately owned working landscapes, disrupting farming operations, increasing costs, and undermining long-term conservation efforts.

“We take action where protected sites are damaged, and we urge everyone using the countryside to follow signs, stick to lawful routes, and help safeguard these nationally important places.

“We would also like to thank the landowners, walkers and volunteers who lawfully protect the environment, despite fear and abuse from those illegally driving and damaging this Welsh site of special scientific interest.”

NRW’s National Peatland Action Programme (NPAP) specialist team will undertake peatland restoration works, helping to return the site to a healthy condition.

PC Eryl Lloyd of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said:

“Investigating damage to sites of special scientific interest (SSSI) and natural habitats is one of our priorities.

“We will continue to work with Natural Resources Wales to assist in their investigations and protect our wildlife.”

Any activity, including unauthorised use of vehicles, that causes damage to any Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act (as amended). NRW has powers to investigate and take enforcement action

Please report people driving illegally in the countryside and on protected sites to the police by calling 101 or to NRW on 0300 065 3000.

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