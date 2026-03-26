Office attendance mandates for civil servants should be scrapped – PCS union

The UK Government is being urged to review any mandates on civil servants having to work in offices rather than remotely amid the economic impact of the Middle East conflict.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said the conflict in Iran and the wider region risked pushing up energy prices, fuel costs and food bills, placing further strain on public sector workers already facing a “prolonged cost-of-living crisis”.

Any office attendance requirements should be scrapped to help reduce costs for workers and departments, said the union.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Rising global tensions are pushing up costs for workers who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“The Government’s office attendance policy is out of step with what’s currently happening in the world, and the impact this is having on staff.

“If its people come first, it must prepare to adapt its approach in response to events like this.”

The PCS said staff in government departments had to be in offices for 60% of the week.