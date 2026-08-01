Office block dubbed as ‘Alcatraz’ to be turned into 37 affordable flats

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to turn an imposing former government office block dubbed as “Alcatraz” into affordable flats and a housing hub are being considered by a Welsh council.

The pre-cast concrete Crown Buildings at Penrallt, Caernarfon, are set to be turned into “much needed” local homes by planning bosses in Gwynedd.

The now-empty office block was built in the 1970s on a site with a rich and varied history dating back centuries. Cyngor Gwynedd purchased the former Crown Buildings in March 2024 as part of its Housing Action plan.

Its aim is to develop the offices into residential units as part of efforts to reduce dependence on using “unsuitable emergency accommodation” and to establish a central housing hub for local residents.

The proposal includes retention of some offices for support services, extensions and alterations to the building and associated works.

It describes how the project would see the offices converted into a mix of one, two and three bedroomed units. It would also include accessible units and a secure outside space and parking.

The plans note the residential units will have a single, secure access point into the site with a staff presence 24 hours of the day, seven days a week.

Outside there will also be a play area for children, informal smoking shelter and soft landscaping. The housing hub would provide support to occupants of the building and county residents, during normal working hours.

“The proposed scheme intends to provide the local community with a much-needed facility to support housing within the area, firstly via the housing hub and secondly by providing local housing,” the plans noted.

The office layout includes 15 to 18 open-spaced offices with separate offices for managers and the project also looks to utilise an existing courtyard space to create a “secure and welcoming” garden for residents and staff.

The current courtyard consists of a large, paved plateau, with stepped terraces down to Allt Pafiliwn.

“The scheme looks to close off this existing connection to Allt Pafiliwn and create a secure garden area, accessible only through the building or via two gated access points; the underpass between the two buildings off North Penrallt or parking area to the north of the site,” plans state.

“Two new main entrances in the building will be created off Ffordd Pafiliwn where landscaped paths and steps will create a new route across the existing grass verge in to the building.”

History

The area by Penrallt was said to be once a place where medieval archers practised their skills and the location of one of Caernarfon’s “lost treasures”.

It was once the site of the 19th century ‘Pavilion’ building which hosted political meetings with speakers such as David Lloyd George and cultural events attracting thousands of people.

A statement added: “The Pavilion was on lease to the government from 1939 to 1956 and after this the building had deteriorated considerably, and much maintenance work was required.

“In 1961 it was decided that the building be demolished, with a ‘Last Farewell’ concert broadcast on BBC Radio in October of that year.”

It notes that the former Welsh Government offices were built in 1974.

“The building itself is not listed. The Crown Building itself divides opinion; locals often call it Alcatraz,” planning documents added.

“The building is a good example of a building of its time, with strong use of concrete and stone.

“Part of the evidential value of the site is not linked to the current building, but to the history of the site.”

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