Officer who sent ‘appalling’ texts resigned on morning of misconduct hearing

Nation.Cymru staff

A police officer who admitted sending “appalling and inappropriate” text messages resigned on the morning of a hearing that found he would otherwise have been sacked.

Former Gwent Police constable Michael Hill did not attend the hearing in Cwmbran on Friday, October 16.

He admitted responsibility for the messages, and all 19 allegations against him were upheld.

The hearing found that Hill would have been dismissed immediately had he not already resigned. He will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, preventing him from returning to policing.

Gwent Police did not disclose the wording of the messages in its announcement.

Assistant Chief Constable John Wade, who chaired the hearing, said: “The texts found on this former officer’s phone are appalling and inappropriate.

“The nature of what is contained within these messages is a severe departure from how the public would expect a serving police officer to communicate with another person.”

Many of the allegations related to Hill’s time with another police force, before he joined Gwent Police.

Mr Wade said: “Although many of the 19 allegations pre-date his time serving with Gwent Police, we agreed with his former service to take on the misconduct process and deal with him.

“This ensures that someone who has proved themselves to be incompatible with the duties and responsibilities of a police officer is prevented from returning to policing.”

The allegations concerned his treatment of others, equality and diversity, and behaviour that brought policing into disrepute.

Mr Wade said the force was continuing work to improve its culture and strengthen checks on those joining the service.

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