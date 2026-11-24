Nation.Cymru Staff

A new £8.4 million primary school has officially opened in north Wales, replacing an ageing building with modern classrooms, sports facilities and environmentally friendly technology.

Pupils at Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes in Bangor have been attending their new school since September, with a ceremony now held by Cyngor Gwynedd to mark its official opening.

The new school was built on the former Ysgol Glanadda site in the city with an investment of £6.5 million from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, £0.7 million through the Childcare and Early Years Capital Programme, and £1.2 million from the Diocese of Wrexham.

It provides primary education for children from Bangor and the surrounding area, as well as children living in the Roman Catholic parishes of Bangor, Bethesda, Menai Bridge and Llangefni.

The outdated former school was deemed no longer suitable for meeting future educational needs, and its location beside a busy road meant that access to the site could be difficult.

The new school has capacity for up to 150 pupils and includes a range of modern facilities designed to support the Curriculum for Wales, including multi-purpose classrooms, a hall, playing fields, a multi-sports area, and early years and childcare facilities.

Green technologies such as air source heat pumps, solar panels, enhanced insulation and electric vehicle charging points were incorporated into the design.

In addition, materials from the former building were reused in other projects across the county, including bricks, slates and timber at Ysgol Bontnewydd.

Thirty-six per cent of project expenditure was spent within 40 miles of the site, and a number of young people received work experience and training opportunities during the construction period.

During the ceremony, a plaque was unveiled by representatives of the Welsh Government and the Diocese of Wrexham, and guests had the opportunity to hear from pupils, before enjoying performances by the children and touring the school.

Councillor Dewi Jones, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Today marks an important milestone for the Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes community and for education in Bangor. This new school provides a modern, safe and sustainable learning environment that offers children the very best opportunities to thrive and achieve their potential.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the project, and particularly the staff, governors and families of the school for their support and patience while the work was carried out. I wish the Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes community every success in their new home.”

Blessings and success

Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, said: “I was delighted to officially open the new Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes, a project funded through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

“As a Government, we know how important it is for every learner to have access to high-quality learning environments that support their education, wellbeing and aspirations for the future.

“Not only is this new school building sustainable for future generations, it has also delivered significant investment in the local community through employment opportunities, apprenticeships, training and work experience linked to the project.”

Rt. Rev’d Peter Brignall, Bishop of the Diocese of Wrexham, said: “I wish everyone at Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes every blessing and success now and for the future. Many people have helped us reach this day, and we are deeply grateful to them all.

“I know this school will continue its rich tradition of 150 years of Catholic education, providing the very best education through its own example, not only through what is taught as subjects in the classroom, but also on the playground and in the long-awaited sports facilities; developing the minds, bodies, spirits and souls of young people to aim high and achieve their full potential.”