Officials announced for 2026 Eisteddfod in Pembrokeshire

The National Eisteddfod visits Pembrokeshire in 2026, and festival organisers have named the officials who will be steering the project over the next year and a half.

The artistic and local committees have already been set-up, and meetings to choose the competitions and adjudicators have begun, so that the List of Competitions is ready for the spring. Committee members have been voting to elect Executive Committee officials over the past few weeks.

John Davies is the Chair of the Executive Committee. As a former leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, he has a strong understanding of the local area and its people as well as years of experience serving on national organisations and groups. His aim is to ensure that people from throughout the region can get involved in the community project and the festival itself.

Passion

Tegryn Jones has been elected as the Committee’s Deputy Chair (Strategy). He has worked extensively across the three counties as the Chief Executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. He works with a wide range of stakeholders, visitors, volunteers, and communities, and is passionate about our language and culture.

Carys Ifan is the Eisteddfod’s Deputy Chair (Culture). Originally from Llandudoch, Carys lives in Llangrannog and works in Carmarthenshire. As Director of Canolfan Egin, Carys has worked on all kinds of cultural projects. She has also volunteered on a wide range of artistic and community events and activities across the region.

Cris Tomos is responsible for the 2026 Eisteddfod Local Fund, Cris has worked in the community development sector for over 30 years and has supported community groups and promoters in all types of fundraising projects for community enterprises and co-operative companies. He works for PLANED, a community development charity, supporting community enterprises across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Non Davies has been elected as the Executive Committee Secretary. She is Ceredigion County Council’s Corporate Manager for Culture, responsible for Theatr Felinfach, the county’s Music Service, Ceredigion Museum and CERED, the Ceredigion language initiative. She chaired the Cardigan and district Local Fund Committee for the 2022 Ceredigion Eisteddfod and served as deputy chair of the Local Fund across the county.

Welcome return

National Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses, said: “We’re looking forward to working with John and the team over the next few months as we prepare for the 2026 Eisteddfod.

“There’s almost a quarter of a century since the Eisteddfod was last held in Pembrokeshire, and we’re very much looking forward to returning to the area. 2026 is an important year for us as we celebrate 850 years since the first Eisteddfod was held in Cardigan Castle in 1176.

“We’re looking forward to working in a new way within a catchment area which includes parts of another two counties, which is, of course, a chance to work with local people in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire again.”

There will be more announcements over the coming weeks, with competition prizes going on sale, and the chance to apply to donate the Crown and the Chair published online, www.eisteddfod.wales. The National Eisteddfod is held in Llantood from 1-8 August 2026.

