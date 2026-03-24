Officials start trawling Andrew trade envoy records to prepare for release

A team has started searching through records related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former role as a trade envoy but signalled it would take time before they are ready to release.

Sir Chris Bryant said a team was working through “complexities” as they look through records spanning “multiple legacy bodies and formats”.

Ministers agreed in February to publish files related to the former Duke of York’s appointment to the post.

It came after the Liberal Democrats tabled a humble address in Parliament calling for the publication of papers on Andrew’s role, including any vetting and any correspondence from Lord Peter Mandelson.

The Department of Business and Trade is leading work to identify and prepare the material for release, minister Sir Chris said in an update on the Government’s progress.

“We are committed to complying fully with Parliament’s request while avoiding the publication of information that could prejudice the live Thames Valley Police investigation into Mr Mountbatten‑Windsor’s conduct in public office.

“A dedicated team has been established to co-ordinate this work across the department and Whitehall,” he said in a written statement.

The former duke faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

Sir Chris said: “We have begun searching historic departmental records and have commissioned parallel searches in other departments, in particular the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Cabinet Office.

“We have established a process with the Cabinet Office and Thames Valley Police to ensure that any material released does not prejudice the police investigation.”

‘Come clean’

Lisa Smart, the Lib Dems’ Cabinet Office spokesperson, said: “The Government’s refusal to come clean on what work they’re doing to compile the Andrew files is fooling no one.

“I’m worried ministers are rolling the pitch for a dog-ate-my-homework excuse for delivering far less than they promised.

“The victims of Epstein and his collaborators deserve total transparency from the British state, which protected Epstein’s friend, the then-Prince Andrew, for so long. It’s outrageous that this Government aren’t treating this with the urgency it calls for.

“The Andrew files must be published in full, without more hold-ups from the Government, so proper scrutiny can finally be carried out and justice can be delivered.”