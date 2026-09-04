Ofgem launches Welsh-language recruitment as workforce expands in Wales

Ofgem is recruiting more Welsh-speaking staff to expand delivery of low-carbon energy schemes across Wales.

The energy regulator has launched two new bilingual roles: a Customer Service Officer (Welsh Language) and a Case Reviewer (Welsh Language).

The posts have been created to help ensure Welsh speakers can access support and services in their preferred language as demand for low carbon technology grows.

The move comes as Ofgem continues to deliver programmes across Wales, including the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), which supports households to install low-carbon heating technologies, and the Bill Discount Scheme (BDS), through which eligible consumers who live near new energy infrastructure can get help with energy costs.

The staff will be based in Ofgem’s newest office in Cardiff, which works alongside its bases in London and Glasgow, having expanded from just four staff in 2021 to 187 in 2026.

The Customer Service Officer will provide front-line support to scheme participants and stakeholders, handling enquiries and helping customers navigate application processes.

The Case Reviewer role will assess applications and evidence, ensuring schemes are administered fairly, consistently and efficiently for participants across Wales.

Further Welsh-language recruitment opportunities are due to follow as Ofgem expands its delivery of environmental and social schemes, aiming to strengthen support for Welsh-speaking consumers.

Ofgem’s deputy director for Operations, Ceri Moggridge, who is based in Cardiff, said: “As we continue to deliver important programmes that support clean energy across Wales, we want Welsh speakers to be able to engage with us in the language of their choice.

“These new roles are an important step in strengthening our Welsh-language capability and ensuring our services are accessible, inclusive and responsive to the communities we serve.”

Ofgem administers a range of energy schemes on behalf of the UK Government and devolved administrations, with a combined annual value of more than £13 billion.

More information about the vacancies and how to apply is available here:

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.