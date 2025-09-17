Ofgem workers to escalate strike action

Workers at the energy regulator Ofgem have escalated their dispute by announcing a week of strike action.

Hundreds of Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) members based in Ofgem’s Cardiff, London and Glasgow offices will strike from 29 September to 3 October in their long-running dispute about pay, jobs, working conditions and industrial relations.

It follows walk-outs by these members during the energy regulator’s most recent energy price cap day.

Almost 150 staff have joined the union since the first action was announced, building on the emphatic ballot result, where 85% of members voted for strike action on a 65% turnout.

Although the employer reached a key agreement with PCS on pay – progress on jobs, industrial relations and wider pay reform has halted.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This strike action will mark a significant escalation by Ofgem members.

“Their determination has seen impressive picket lines organised across the UK and over a hundred new members join the branch.

“Ofgem needs to reach an agreement with us and let our members go back to work.

“Seeing the swell of feeling growing as the campaign goes on, it is clear they will continue taking hard-hitting action and building the branch to achieve their objectives.”