Ogi partners with Amazon to launch Welsh language wifi software

Wales’s home-grown full fibre telecoms company Ogi is backing the launch of a bespoke Welsh language service built-in to the latest wifi software.

Starting today (October 14), Amazon’s eero wifi system will support users in navigating its features seamlessly in Welsh.

Eero delivers fast, reliable and secure wifi to every corner of the home using the latest mesh technology.

It’s partnership with Ogi makes eero one of the few smart home systems to offer Welsh-language support in its mobile app.

Engineers have customised the app by incorporating familiar Welsh-language terms to enhance the experience for all users.

Connections

Ogi has been at the forefront of transforming Wales’s digital infrastructure for over three years.

The provider has now signed up over 10,000 customers to its full fibre network, installing new connections in some of Wales’s most rural settings, often with little to no existing infrastructure.

‘World class’

Speaking about the new feature, Ogi’s Brand Marketing Director, Sarah Vining, said: “Ogi’s mission has always been to provide world-class services that are inherently Welsh.

“Working with the team at eero, we’re not only bringing cutting-edge technology to Welsh homes but also making it more accessible for our customers, and for users all over Wales too.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to make the internet more accessible to everyone.”

Welsh language support is now available to all eero users by downloading the latest software update.

Mark Sieglock, eero EVP, Software and Services said: “Our mission is to bring fast, reliable, and secure wifi to customers around the world.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ogi to add Welsh language support, making the eero app more accessible to Welsh speakers in Wales.”

The Amazon eero suite of products is available on all Ogi 400, Ogi 500 and Ogi 1Gig packages.

