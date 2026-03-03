Oil prices rise further as Iran blocks vital shipping route
Oil prices have risen further as the Middle East conflict intensified and after Iran took action to block a crucial shipping route for crude tankers.
Brent crude rose by more than another 3% on Tuesday to stand at a one-year high of 80 US dollars a barrel, having soared by as much as 13% at one stage on Monday, rising above 82 dollars a barrel, before paring back.
An Iranian official has reportedly warned tankers on the Strait of Hormuz that no ships would be allowed to pass through as part of its response to US and Israel strikes on the country.
The Strait of Hormuz is used by tankers carrying about one fifth of the world’s oil supplies and seaborne gas.
Gas prices on Monday also surged at the fastest pace since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, up 52%, after Qatar halted production of liquified natural gas after attacks by Iran.
The increases sparked warnings over sharp rises in the cost of petrol and domestic energy bills, which could take their toll on UK households in the coming months.
Financial markets were also in turmoil, with the FTSE 100 Index in London finishing Monday 1.2% lower and expected to fall further when the market opens on Tuesday.
On Wall Street, US stock markets recouped much of their losses to end the day flat on Monday, but are also predicted to fall on Tuesday in volatile trading.
It comes after US President Donald Trump’s warning that military operations against Iran could take “far longer” than its initial projection of a four-to-five-week timeframe.
The US and Israel have continued with a barrage of strikes against Iran since killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.
Tehran has retaliated with strikes against Israel, and the oil and natural gas production facilities of Gulf states allied to the US.
The impact on fuel prices has already been acute, and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz caused the cost of hiring an oil supertanker to carry crude from the Middle East to China to reach an all-time high on Monday.
In London, the conflict will hit stocks further, but also puts FTSE 100 oil giants BP and Shell in the spotlight.
Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Sentiment towards BP and Shell has strengthened significantly off the back of oil price spikes.
“But it’s a complex picture. Neither company has production in Iran.
“But BP’s significant production in Iraq and Abu Dhabi risks being bottlenecked through disruption to the Strait of Hormuz.
“For Shell the same applies to its LNG facilities in Qatar and the Emirates.”
Remember farage and badenoch wanted to go in heavy with trump. And trump wants his people in charge in the UK.
Cant see that Starmer did anything wrong now, after being annoyed yesterday (I still think KS will be out in May for other reasons). But we still get farages friend in the US causing us grief.
A preemptive strike by two of the three top international gangsters ‘the godfather and the grandfather’ armed to the teeth with most of the world’s military capability has put the flow of oil in jeopardy…
While ramping up the price of oil and filling the arms dealers pockets, a win/win for Twmp and his people…beware serial killers at work…the Fat Shanks Effect…
Petrol stations all over the UK probably increased their prices before the bombs landed. The fuel they already had in their tanks, which was purchased before the oil companies put up prices, will make a nice profit for them. Supermarket prices will rocket next. Great excuse to fleece the customer….AGAIN. Greedy sods.