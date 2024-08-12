Oil tank owners urged to check condition after spate of pollution incidents

The main causes of these leaks include outdated single-skin tanks that have deteriorated over time, failures in below-ground pipes, incorrect filling of tanks, and lack of regular maintenance and inspections prior to tank refills.

Ann Weedy, NRW’s Operations Manager for Mid Wales emphasised the duty that tank owners have, “Homeowners who store oil have a legal responsibility to ensure their storage tanks do not cause pollution.

“Despite this, we have seen a spate of incidents caused by faulty tanks. Leaked fuel can severely damage the environment, killing plants, harming wildlife, polluting rivers, and contaminating drinking water.

“It also leads to substantial financial losses for homeowners, who may need to replace the lost oil and cover the high costs of cleaning up an oil spill. We may also take enforcement action where the damage is significant.”

One telltale sign of a leak is a sudden increase in the volume of oil used. NRW strongly advises seeking help from a qualified oil heating professional if any issues are suspected.

To help prevent oil spills, NRW recommends ensuring safe tank filling by confirming there is space for the oil and that the delivery driver uses the correct tank fill point, inspecting the tank base or supports for cracks or subsidence, checking all visible pipework, valves, and filters for any damage or signs of leaks, and examining secondary containment (tank bunds) for liquid or debris, and ensuring drip trays for remote fill pipes are clear of oil, water, leaves, and rubbish.

For more information on the environmental impact and maintenance of domestic heating oil tanks, please visit: Natural Resources Wales / Check your household oil tank for leaks.

NRW is urging people to report any suspected pollution incidents via their 24-hour incident hotline at 0300 065 3000 or through NRW’s online reporting form.