Old farmhouse may be demolished in bid to boost tourism

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A farmhouse could be demolished as part of rural diversification plans that could boost tourism.

Arwel Davies of Cheval Starbox has applied to Denbighshire County Council, seeking planning permission for Siamber Wen Farm on the northwestern outskirts of Cynwyd, Corwen.

Mr Davies wants permission to demolish the existing dwelling and build a replacement family home.

He also wants to redevelop a derelict barn to create two “high-end holiday-let units” while converting an “existing outbuilding to provide one additional luxury holiday-let”.

Mr Davies also wants to build “two permanent, high-quality glamping pods” at the existing site, which can be accessed by a single-track country lane.

A planning statement reads: “Tourism is a cornerstone of the Welsh rural economy. According to Visit Wales, visitor spending contributes over £5 billion annually and supports approximately 140,000 jobs.

“In Denbighshire alone, tourism generates over £500 million and employs around 6,000 people. The Council’s Destination Management Plan identifies a shortage of high-quality rural accommodation, particularly self-catering and boutique options.

“The Siamber Wen scheme directly addresses that shortfall. The three holiday units and two glamping pods will provide accommodation for around 20 guests at full occupancy, encouraging extended stays and local spending. Based on average visitor expenditure of £110 per person per day (Visit Wales 2024 figures), the scheme could inject over £400,000 per year into the local economy.”

The statement added: “The redevelopment of Siamber Wen Farm represents a carefully considered and sustainable form of rural diversification.

“It replaces an uninhabitable dwelling with an energy-efficient home; brings redundant buildings back into productive use; provides new high-quality visitor accommodation meeting identified demand; and delivers measurable economic, environmental, and social benefits.”

The application says the “wider landscape is characterised by dispersed farmsteads, pasture, and traditional stone walls”.

The report said the site lies outside the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty but contributes visually to the wider rural setting.

The plans will likely be debated at a future Denbighshire County Council planning committee meeting.