Older people in Wales facing ‘immediate’ energy crisis as heating oil prices double overnight

Older people in Wales are facing an immediate financial crisis as heating oil prices double or triple overnight in the wake of conflict in the Middle East, Age Cymru has warned.

The charity says the UK Government’s £53 million support package for oil-heated households, while welcome, will not stretch far enough to protect the most vulnerable — many of whom were already struggling before the latest price surge.

Age Cymru’s own polling, conducted in January, found that 31% of pensioners in Wales were already finding it difficult to manage financially.

Nearly half — 45% — said they were cutting back on heating or powering their home, and 36% said they were worried about getting into energy debt this winter. Consumer energy debt currently stands at a record £4.5 billion nationally and is forecast to rise to £7 billion by the end of the year, before any impact from higher prices is factored in.

Around 10% of households in Wales rely on heating oil and are therefore outside the protection of the energy price cap, which will not be reviewed until July. The charity says other groups are also falling through the gaps, including some park home and care home residents.

Victoria Lloyd, Chief Executive at Age Cymru, said: “Even before the crisis in the Middle East, one in four pensioners were finding life tough financially. Now we know that many will be worrying about the impact of the war on their fuel bills and anxious about not being able to afford their heating when they really need it during the winter.

“It must be worrying if you are an older person who needs to order oil this week, while the weather remains cold, to be told that the price has doubled or in some cases tripled overnight.

“An older person who uses heating oil, living on a low fixed income now faces an uncertain situation that threatens their health and their wellbeing. We believe that both the UK and Welsh Government need to do more to support older people during this crisis.

“We also need long-term solutions. No older person should be left cold or unable to afford life’s essentials. Achieving this requires fairer energy prices, properly insulated and energy-efficient homes, and a financial support system that tackles fuel poverty at its roots.”

Structural changes

Age Cymru is urging energy companies and the UK Government to ensure support reaches those most exposed to rising costs, and is calling for both immediate relief and longer-term structural change to address fuel poverty.

Older people in Wales who are struggling to afford to heat or power their homes are urged to contact Age Cymru to find out what support may be available to them.