Older people in Wales missing out on thousands of pounds worth of benefits

Older people across Wales are being urged to find out about benefits they might be entitled to as part of a new campaign launched this week.

Age Cymru is urging older people across Wales to have a conversation with the charity about claiming benefits and entitlements as it launches its campaign More Money in your Pocket, to support older people in Wales who are missing out on thousands of pounds worth of benefits.

They say that this is money that could support the day-to-day lives of many eligible older people across Wales.

Age Cymru’s 2024 survey ‘What matters to you?’ found that nearly half (48%) of the 1300 plus respondents said the cost-of-living crisis was a challenge in the past 12 months.

The Partnership’s Advice teams are therefore encouraging older people to explore all their options, even if they couldn’t claim previously. It says it’s worth revisiting claims because your personal circumstances may have changed which could now make you eligible for certain benefits.

Winter Fuel Payment

The charity says that it is more important than ever that people claim all their benefits and entitlements following the Westminster Government’s announcement that it is to restrict Winter Fuel Payments to those claiming Pension Credit and some other similar benefits.

Pension Credit is often referred to as a gateway benefit as it can open up support for older people in so many other ways.

Age Cymru’s Information and Advice Manager Nel Price said: “Claiming all the available benefits and entitlements can make such a huge difference to older people’s lives and enable them to manage their finances so they can pay their bills and hopefully have some spare cash left over to socialise with family and friends, or perhaps even invest a little into a nest egg for later years.

“So please, if you, or an older person you know, is struggling financially please get in touch with the Partnership so we can have a conversation about all the options that might be available.”

Case Study

An older couple approached one of the Age Cymru partners seeking advice on getting financial help to make adaptations to their bathroom.

As well as advice on making adaptations to their bathroom, the couple were given a full benefits check to explore their eligibility for a range of benefits and entitlements from Pension Credit to Council Tax Reductions and from Carer’s Allowance to Cost of Living payments.

As a result, the couple ended up increasing their annual income by £16,346 which they say will help them to live a more comfortable life free from the stresses of money worries and have the necessary adaptations made to their bathroom.

