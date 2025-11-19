Older People’s Commissioner launches probe into social care in Wales

The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales is calling on older people across the country to share their experiences of the social care system, as part of a major review into whether services are meeting the required standards.

The Commissioner, Rhian Bowen-Davies, said she has concerns that the quality of help and support many older people receive is falling short of what legislation, policy and national care standards require.

The evidence gathered will form the basis of a detailed report due to be published in 2026, which will include recommendations for local authorities and public bodies.

Social care in Wales covers a wide spectrum of support, from help with daily tasks such as washing, dressing and preparing meals, to residential and nursing care, as well as community-based services like day centres. Anyone aged 60 or over who uses these services — and family members or friends acting on their behalf — is being encouraged to take part.

A short questionnaire is now available online, over the phone, or in paper form via freepost. The Commissioner said that hearing directly from older people is essential to understanding where services are working well and where they are not.

“Social care plays a crucial role in the lives of many older people across Wales, offering vital support to help them live safely, independently and with dignity,” Bowen-Davies said.

“In Wales we have strong legislation and standards in place that are meant to ensure care is person-centred and delivered to the highest quality. But the issues raised with me at engagement events and through my Advice and Assistance Service suggest this is not always the case.”

She added that too many older people are experiencing care that “falls short of the quality they should expect”, making it essential to look more closely at the problems and gather first-hand accounts of how services are functioning day to day.

Alongside concerns, the Commissioner is also keen to hear where care is working well so that examples of good practice can be highlighted and shared across Wales.

Experiences

“I want to ensure older people’s voices are at the heart of this work,” she said. “Their experiences will shape my findings and the action I recommend to improve care. I’m looking forward to working with older people and key organisations to help create a social care system that empowers people to live well, age well and remain connected.”

The Commissioner’s report will be published in 2026.

The Commissioner’s survey is available here: https://olderpeople.wales/socialcare/

The closing date for responses is 30 January 2026.