Older People’s Commissioner launches survey into social care in Wales

Older people across Wales who receive help and support from social care services are being encouraged to share their experiences in a survey run by the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales this month.

The Commissioner will use the evidence shared by older people to consider whether the quality of the social care support people are receiving in Wales reflects the standards set out in policy and legislation. This appears not always to be the case based on the issues and concerns already raised by older people.

The Commissioner will publish a report later this year, setting out her findings and recommendations for action to address any issues identified.

Social care encompasses a wide range of services and forms of support, which can include help with everyday tasks such as preparing meals or getting washed and dressed to enable people to live independently at home; support in a residential setting, such as a care home; or community-based services such as day centres.

Older people who have used any of these kinds of services can share their experiences with the Commissioner by filling in a short questionnaire, which can be completed online or over the phone. Paper copies are also available, which can be returned to the Commissioner’s office via freepost.

The survey is also open to family members or friends who may wish to complete it on behalf of an older person.

Rhian Bowen-Davies, Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, said: “Social care plays a crucial role in the lives of many older people across Wales, offering vital support to enable people to live safely and independently, and have the best possible quality of life.

“And in Wales we have in place a range of legislation, policies, regulations and standards designed to ensure that social care is focused on people’s individual needs and is delivered to the highest standards.

“But the issues relating to social care raised with me by older people at engagement events and via my Advice and Assistance Service suggest that this is not always the case, with people experiencing care that falls short of the quality they should expect.

“That is why I want to examine these issues in more detail, using the voices of older people as my evidence base, to identify the difficulties people are facing and identify the action needed to address these.

“So I am urging older people, as well as their family and friends, to get in touch with my office to share their experiences of social care so they don’t miss their chance to make their voices heard before my survey closes at the end of January.

“Alongside hearing about the issues people are facing, I am also keen to hear about what is working well so I can highlight good practice that is making a positive difference to older people’s lives.

“I will publish my findings later this year, together with recommendations for action by local authorities and other public bodies to address any issues identified and deliver the change and improvements older people want and need to see.

“I am looking forward to working with older people and key organisations across Wales to drive meaningful change and help create a social care system that empowers older people to live well, age well and stay connected, while ensuring that older people are treated with the dignity and respect that everyone has a right to.”

The closing date for the survey is 30 January 2026. You can find the survey here.